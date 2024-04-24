Tesla layoffs: Company to cut more than 6,000 jobs in Texas, California

Tesla said it will lay off 6,020 employees in Texas and California after the company announced that it would cut more than 10% of its global workforce amid dropping sales and intensifying price war among EV makers. Owing to a US labour law, some numbers were disclosed in notices to the states of Texas and California as companies with 100 or more employees are mandated to notify 60 days ahead of closings or mass layoffs. Tesla layoffs: Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk gestures, as he attends political festival Atreju.(Reuters)

Tesla's headcount stood at more than 140,000 late last year which was up from around 100,000 at the end of 2021.

How many jobs is Tesla cutting in California and Texas?

The notices showed that Tesla will cut 3,332 jobs in California and 2,688 positions in Texas. These layoffs will start from June 14, the notices showed.

The job cuts in Texas represent 12% of Tesla's total workforce of 22,777 in the greater Austin area.

What else do we know about Tesla's job cuts?

The global job cuts would include 285 employees at Tesla's Buffalo, New York premises which has its team for Autopilot driver assistance software that makes fast-charging equipment, news agency Reuters reported.

Tesla changing plans to cope with challenges?

Earlier it was reported that Tesla canceled a long-promised inexpensive car which was expected to cost around $25,000.

Tesla said that it will use its existing factories to build new and more affordable vehicles as early as late this year, adding, “This update may result in achieving less cost reduction than previously expected but enables us to prudently grow our vehicle volumes in a more capex efficient manner during uncertain times.”