 Google Search chief tells employees: Company seeing ‘high highs and low lows’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Google Search chief tells employees: Company seeing ‘high highs and low lows’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 24, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Google Search head said that the company is in a “new cost reality” and that Google is “spending a ton more on machines.”

Google Search head Prabhakar Raghavan told employees that new operating realities at Google will not be easy as the company is dealing with challenges in the tech industry. The comments were made by him in a meeting with Google employees, CNBC reported. Prabhakar Raghavan said that there has been a lot going on at Google in the last three months. He said, “Really high highs and low lows”.

The Google logo is seen during the Google I/O annual developers conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.(AFP)
The Google logo is seen during the Google I/O annual developers conference at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.(AFP)

What Google Search head said on AI and cost-cutting?

Talking about cost-cutting measures and the new approach Google has adopted, he said that with AI, the company is in a “new cost reality” and that Google is “spending a ton more on machines.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: Reliance Jio emerges as World's largest mobile operator in data traffic, surpassing China mobile

“What that means is our growth in this new operating reality has to be hard-earned,” he said. He also informed the employees that organic growth at the company is slowing down because the number of new devices coming aren’t what it used to be.

Read more: Tesla Quarter 1 profit falls 55%, company plans move to cheaper vehicles

What Google Search head advised employees must do?

The senior Google executive told employees to “act with urgency” based on market contusions in order to cope with this moment. “It won’t be easy. But these are the moments and the history of industries that will define us," he said.

Read more: US' deadline to China's ByteDance: 'Sell TikTok or face ban’

Google is operating under tremendous regulatory challenges, he said, adding, “We’ve learned a lot the last few quarters. I cannot tell you that all the stumbles are behind us. What matters is how we respond and what we learn."

People trust Google as a company, he said, asserting, “People come to us because we are trusted. They may have a new gizmo out there that people like to play with but they still come to Google to verify what they see there because it is the trusted source and it becomes more critical in this era of generative AI.”

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Google Search chief tells employees: Company seeing ‘high highs and low lows’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On