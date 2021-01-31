Centre may slash customs duty on gold
The government is considering slashing customs duty on gold from 12.5% to 7.5%, which would significantly reduce the profit margin on smuggling of the precious metal compared to the risk of being caught, two persons familiar with the development said.
Customs field formations across the country have reported large-scale smuggling of gold mainly because of lucrative margins. Policy-makers feel that there is a need to reduce this margin by slashing the import duty on gold, which was raised from 10% to 12.5% in the 2019 budget presented on July 5, they said, requesting anonymity.
“The proposal to reduce customs duty on gold has been under active consideration. Depending on the approval of the competent authority, a decision on this matter could come in this budget or later as gold smuggling is on the rise, with only 6-7% detection rate,” one person said.
Gold smuggling has become a lucrative business for unscrupulous elements because of pent-up demand, high levies of 12.5% customs duty and 3% integrated goods and services tax (GST), he added.
The latest Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Friday, said gold has emerged as a “safe-haven investment” in the backdrop of the pandemic-induced economic uncertainties, with prices increasing by 26.2% in November, 2020 as compared to December, 2019. Gold is currently sold at ₹49,106 per 10 gram.
“From January 2020 onwards, gold prices have sharply increased with the sharp rise in the GEPU [Global Economic Policy Uncertainty]. In fact, compared to other assets, gold had returns during the year that were considerably higher,” the survey said.
Since March 25 last year, when a nationwide lockdown was announced to check the spread of Covid-19, there was a shift in smuggling of gold from air routes to the land borders, a second official said.
According to experts, high customs duty on gold helps the government in reducing gold imports, which is good to keep trade deficit under check.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre may slash customs duty on gold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US media group drags Google and FB to court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For GameStop day traders, the moment they've dreamed about
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robinhood’s meteoric rise feels the pull of Wall Street physics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CFMA claims over 10 MFs may go Franklin Templeton way causing ₹15 lakh cr loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India needs to make efforts to get rating upgrade in line with fundamentals: CEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to introduce bill for banning cryptocurrencies. All you need to know.
- The Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which is scheduled to be tabled at the upcoming Union Budget session, aims “to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency” and “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICICI Bank's Q3 net profit increases 17% to ₹5,498 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India plans to introduce legislation to ban cryptocurrencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lobby group urges India not to tighten foreign e-commerce rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pegatron, Tata to invest in Tamil Nadu to make phones, parts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi firms sue former spymaster now in Canada, allege $3 billion fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Economic Survey pegs FY22 GDP growth at 11%
- The thread running through the Survey — a sharp economic revival — comes at a time when the Indian economy is expected to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strategic consolidation likely to be the mantra of PSE playbook
- This comes against the backdrop of new public sector enterprise policy articulated by Sitharaman on May 17, details of which are likely to be announced in the Union budget on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox