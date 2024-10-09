Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Credit card charges increased for SBI Card: Find new rates, dates, and other details

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Oct 09, 2024 12:45 PM IST

SBI Card has increased fees for some credit card transactions, including for utility bill payments and finance charges with differing effective dates

SBI Card has raised fees for some credit card transactions, including for utility bill payments and finance charges, according to an Economic Times report, which added that the dates of effect vary for each.

SBI Card has revised finance charges from 3.50% per month to 3.75% per month, effective from November 1, 2024.
SBI Card has revised finance charges from 3.50% per month to 3.75% per month, effective from November 1, 2024.

Also Read: UPI Lite per transaction limit hiked to 1,000; UPI Lite wallet limit raised to 5,000

What are the new SBI Card finance charges?

SBI Card has revised finance charges from 3.50% per month to 3.75% per month, effective from November 1, 2024.

But this is not applicable to Shaurya, Defense.

“The minimum amount of Finance Charge levied on all transactions in the event of the Cardholder choosing not to pay his balance in full within payment due date, and on all cash advances taken by the Cardholder will be 25 each, exclusive of applicable taxes," according to the SBI Card website.

Also Read: RBI projects 7.2% GDP growth for FY25, CPI inflation to moderate at 4.5%

What are the new SBI Card utility bill payments fees?

If the total amount of utility payments (telephone, mobile, electricity bills, insurance premiums, charitable donations, DTH services, internet, etc) made in a billing period goes over Rs.50,000, a 1% fee will be applied, effective from December 1, 2024.

What are some other changes?

Club Vistara SBI Credit Card and SBI Credit Card PRIME have now been discontinued, effectively from September 28, 2024.

Nominee registration for Credit Card Insurance is now mandatory as per RBI guidelines. It can be done through the SBI Card app or website.

Also Read: Home loan customers may have to wait as much till December for an EMI cut as RBI keeps rates unchanged

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On