Home / Business / Day after Foxconn's withdrawal from joint venture, Vedanta shares decline nearly 3% in early trade

Day after Foxconn's withdrawal from joint venture, Vedanta shares decline nearly 3% in early trade

PTI |
Jul 11, 2023 01:01 PM IST

On Monday, the Taiwanese technology manufacturer rolled back its plan to invest $20 billion ( ₹1647 crore) in semiconductor manufacturing in India.

Shares of Vedanta on Tuesday fell by nearly 3 per cent after Taiwan's Foxconn withdrew from a USD 19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with mining baron Anil Agarwal's firm.

Vedanta Group (File Photo)
Vedanta Group (File Photo)

Also Read: Foxconn pulls out of chip JV with Vedanta

The stock declined 2.60 per cent to 274.90 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it fell by 2.56 per cent to 275.

Foxconn has withdrawn from a USD 19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with Vedanta Ltd as the venture struggled to get a technology partner to make chips that are used in mobile phones to refrigerators and cars.

In a statement, Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said it "has determined it will not move forward on the joint venture with Vedanta.

Agarwal's metals-to-oil conglomerate responded saying it was "fully committed to its semiconductor fab project and we have lined up other partners to set up India's first foundry".

It however did not give details of the new partners.

Foxconn, best known for assembling iPhones and other Apple products, and Vedanta last year signed a pact to set up semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat.

European chipmaker STMicroelectronics was being roped in as a technology partner for the venture but talks were deadlocked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out