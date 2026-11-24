DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng is now the world's richest creator of AI models after his net worth surged to $55 billion following the Chinese startup’s latest fundraising round. He holds a 67.4% stake in the company. Liang’s real-time net worth stands at $59.3 billion as of Tuesday, according to Forbes.

Liang Wenfeng, the founder of DeepSeek, was born and raised in Mililing village. (X/@Egline_Samoei) more less

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The 41-year-old’s fortune has more than tripled since the beginning of the year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His stake in the Hangzhou-based company, though, has declined from 81.65% in June to 67.4%, according to corporate registry filings.

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DeepSeek is estimated to be valued at around $86 billion following its latest fundraising, which reportedly raised approximately 100 billion yuan ($15 billion), according to calculations by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The company is also preparing for a possible initial public offering next year.

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{{^usCountry}} Born in 1985, Liang has also widened the wealth gap between himself and leading US AI company founders. His estimated fortune is more than twice that of OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, whose net worth stood at approximately $25.5 billion as of Friday. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, meanwhile, was valued at around $22 billion at the end of last week following the company's listing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born in 1985, Liang has also widened the wealth gap between himself and leading US AI company founders. His estimated fortune is more than twice that of OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman, whose net worth stood at approximately $25.5 billion as of Friday. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, meanwhile, was valued at around $22 billion at the end of last week following the company's listing. {{/usCountry}}

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Liang founded DeepSeek in 2023 as an offshoot of the AI research team at Zhejiang High-Flyer Asset Management, a hedge fund he started with two university classmates. They had begun trading during the global financial crisis.

China’s billionaires increase bets on DeepSeek

Corporate records compiled by data aggregator Qichacha have revealed personal investments in DeepSeek by at least five other Chinese billionaires.

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Among the prominent investors is Robin Zeng, founder of battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. He has acquired a stake of 0.18% in DeepSeek, valued at approximately $154.6 million, in addition to the investment made by his company, as per Bloomberg.

Nongfu Spring founder Zhong Shanshan, who participated in an earlier funding round, holds a 0.08% stake in the AI startup, currently estimated to be worth $70.6 million.

DeepSeek invited to brief UN Security Council on AI risks

The Chinese AI startup has been invited to brief the 15-member United Nations Security Council on the risks associated with artificial intelligence, according to two sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported. The meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, as world leaders gather in New York for the annual UN General Assembly.

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OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is expected to brief the council, while senior representatives from Anthropic are also anticipated to participate. Chinese AI companies DeepSeek and Moonshot have reportedly been invited to make statements.

The Security Council, which is responsible for maintaining international peace and security, first held discussions on the potential dangers of artificial intelligence in 2023. During that meeting, China warned that the technology should not become a "runaway horse", while the United States cautioned against its potential use to censor or repress people.