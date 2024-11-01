Menu Explore
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2024: Sensex up by nearly 500 points at opening

ByHT News Desk
Nov 01, 2024 06:39 PM IST

Sensex up by nearly 500 points at opening

The Bombay Stock Exchange's benchmark Sensex on Friday surged by nearly 448 points in early session of Diwali Muhurat Trading 2024. The trading session marks the beginning of the new Samvat Year 2081.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2024 LIVE updates

Sensex opens in green at 80,023 in special Diwali Muhurat Trading session
Sensex opens in green at 80,023 in special Diwali Muhurat Trading session

The Sensex increased 447.90 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 79,836.96 as all of its constituents traded in the green. The index opened higher at 80,023.75 but shed some gains later.

On the other hand, Nifty spurted 150.10 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 24,355.45 with 47 of its constituents ending in the green.

At the BSE, Mahindra & Mahindra rose 2.66 per cent, Adani Ports 1.42 per cent, and Tata Motors by 1.35 per cent. NTPC, Axis Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel also advanced.

What is Muhurat trading?

Muhurat trading is a one-hour, symbolic trading session conducted by stock exchanges on the occasion of Diwali, marking the start of the new Samvat year.

During the Samvat year 2080 that ended on Thursday, the BSE Sensex jumped 14,484.38 points, or 22.31 per cent, while the Nifty climbed 4,780 points, or 24.60 per cent.

Global markets were mixed as European shares rose in early trade. Most Asian markets closed with losses.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 2.6 per cent, the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2 per cent and South Korea's Kospi lost 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.9 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
