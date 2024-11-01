Muhurat Trading 2024 LIVE updates: Date, time, history and significance
Muhurat Trading 2024 LIVE updates: The Muhurat Trading session is scheduled between 6 pm and 7 pm today on November 1, 2024 and it marks the commencement of the new Samvat 2081, according to the circulars issued by the exchanges.
Muhurat Trading 2024 LIVE updates: Muhurat trading is a special one-hour trading session which takes place during an auspicious time on Laxmi Puja during Diwali. The Muhurat Trading session is scheduled between 6 pm and 7 pm today on November 1, 2024 and it marks the commencement of the new Samvat 2081, according to the circulars issued by the exchanges....Read More
The pre-open session is from 5:45 pm to 6 pm.
The time for trade modifications will end by 7:10 pm.
All intraday positions will be automatically squared off 15 minutes before the session's close.
The regular trading session will remain closed on the occasion of Diwali today and only the one-hour-long Muhurat trading session will be held in the evening.
Year to date Net GST collection growth at 9% is much lower than the budgeted GST growth of around 11%
Vivek Jalan, Partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP said, "The Year to date Net GST collection growth at 9% is much lower than the budgeted GST growth of around 11%, which was aligned more or less to the nominal GDP growth too. Further, standing at 7.9%, the month to date GST revenue growth is much lesser. Furthermore this is a festive month collection. This reflects that the economic activity in India needs a push so that the fiscal deficit target can be achieved."

"As far as GST is concerned, the next GST Council meeting in November/December 2024 should see a lot of action in terms of real estate and rate rationalization, on which Group of Ministers are now working."
"As far as GST is concerned, the next GST Council meeting in November/December 2024 should see a lot of action in terms of real estate and rate rationalization, on which Group of Ministers are now working."
GST collection at a six-month high
Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections climbed to a six-month high of ₹1.87 lakh crore in October 2024, PTI reported.
Pre-open session to start in one hour
The pre-open session for Muhurat Trading 2024 will start in exactly one hour at 5:45 pm IST today.
HCL Tech lost the most out of all NSE Nifty companies followed by Tech Mahindra, TCS, and Asian Paints
Muhurat Trading 2024 LIVE updates: HCL Technologies Ltd fell the most out of all NSE Nifty companies after yesterday's trading session close. The company's shares closed at ₹1,772.5, which is 3.61% down.
This was followed by Tech Mahindra Ltd (Down 3.58% to ₹1610.15), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (Down 2.68% to ₹3,975), and Asian Paints Ltd (Down 2.35% to ₹2,926.35).
Cipla gained the most among NSE Nifty companies followed by L&T, ONGC, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Muhurat Trading 2024 LIVE updates: Cipla Ltd gained the most out of all NSE Nifty companies after yesterday's trading session close. The company's shares closed at ₹1,553, which is 9.50% up.
This was followed by Larsen & Toubro Ltd (Up 6.23% to ₹3,620.75), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (Up 2.04% to ₹267), and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (Up 1.93% to ₹1,274).
Tech Mahindra falls most out of all Sensex stocks, followed by HCL Tech, TCS, and Infosys; All IT stocks
Tech Mahindra fell the most out of all Sensex stocks after yesterday's trading session closed. It dropped down by 4.54 % to ₹1,608.25. This was followed by HCL Technologies Ltd (Down 3.89 % to ₹1767.95), TCS (Down 2.80% to ₹3,971.25), and Infosys (Down 2.48% to ₹1,757.15).
L&T gained most out of all Sensex stocks, followed by Power Grid Corporation of India, JSW Steel, and M&M
Larsen & Toubro Ltd gained the most out of all Sensex stocks yesterday, rising 6.38% to ₹3,624.40. This was followed by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Up by 0.86 % to ₹321.20) , JSW Steel Ltd (Up by 0.76 % to ₹964.45), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (Up by 0.71 % to ₹2,727.35).
Only 4 Nifty sectoral indices closed in the green yesterday
All NSE Nifty sectoral indices closed in the red except for MidSmall Healthcare, Healthcare, Pharma, and Media indices after yesterday's trading session.
Trading schedule for today
Nifty closed 135.50 points in the red yesterday
The NSE Nifty mirrored the fall of the Sensex, closing at 24,205.35, which is 135.50 points or 0.56% in the red after the trading session ended yesterday.
Sensex closed 553.12 points in the red yesterday
The markets ended in the red after yesterday's trading session with the benchmark BSE Sensex closing in at 79,389.06, which is 553.12 points or 0.69% down.