Muhurat trading tomorrow: These 10 stocks have risen as up to 165% since last Diwali

Since last Diwali, 10 stocks priced more than ₹5,000 per share delivered between 50% and 165% returns to their shareholders, according to an Economic Times report which added that four of them had even doubled in value during this time span. With this year's Diwali being celebrated on October 31 and November 1, 2024, depending on your state, here's a list of the top 10 stocks that gained the most from last year's Diwali to this year's.(Representational image)

With this year's Diwali being celebrated on October 31 and November 1, 2024, depending on your state, here's a list of the top 10 stocks that gained the most from last year's Diwali to this year's.

1) Dixon Technologies (India)

Noida-based electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies (India) ltd saw its shares rise the most in this list by a staggering 164% since last Diwali, reaching ₹13,930 from ₹5,274 last year.

2) Neuland Laboratories

Neuland Laboratories ltd, a global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) contract developer and manufacturer for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies saw its shares rise by 158% since last Diwali, going from ₹5,347 to ₹13,816.

3) Voltamp Transformers

Vadodara-based transformer manufacturer Voltamp Transformers ltd's shares grew by 133% since last Diwali, from ₹5,254 to ₹12,264 this year.

4) TVS Holdings

TVS Holdings ltd, the automotive components manufacturer based in Chennai had its shares grow by 115% since last Diwali, going from ₹5,685 to ₹12,239.

5) Bajaj Auto

The Pune-based two and three-wheeler manufacturing giant Bajaj Auto Ltd's shares rose by 88% since last Diwali ₹10,206 from ₹5,428 earlier.

6) Bosch

Bosch Ltd, the listed Indian arm of the German multinational engineering and technology company Bosch saw its shares rise 83% since last Diwali, from ₹19,608 to ₹35,905.

7) Apar Industries

Aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer Apar Industries ltd shares grew by 83% since last Diwali, going from ₹5,169 to ₹9,439.

8) Solar Industries

Solar Industries Ltd is a domestic manufacturers of bulk and cartridge explosives, detonators, detonating cords and components for the mining, infrastructure and construction industries. Its shares appreciated by 68% since last Diwali, rising from ₹6,204 to ₹10,452.

9) Elantas Beck India

Elantas Beck India ltd, a speciality chemicals maker for electrical insulation and construction, saw its stock appreciate by 68% since last Diwali, going from ₹7,751 to ₹13,051.

10) Coforge

Global IT services firm Coforge ltd saw its shares grow by 51% since last Diwali, increasing from ₹5,136 to ₹7,742.