Elon Musk’s SpaceX ‘looking for two rockstars’ for Starlink India. Details here

Starlink, the satellite internet division of billionaire Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, has announced it will hire people for its Indian subsidiary.

Sanjay Bhargava, country director India of Starlink, made the hiring announcement on LinkedIn, saying “we are now officially looking for two rockstars to join the Indian Subsidiary”.

Bhargava said in his Linkedin post that Elon Musk's Starlink India is looking to hire a director of rural transformation and an executive assistant.

"The executive assistant position is not a chief of staff position and the Director Rural Transformation has to be technical as well. Another small step towards catalyzing and accelerating transformation starting with Rural India. As and when there are other open positions they will appear on the jobs board. I do not expect any more till we are commercially licensed," he also said in the post.

SpaceX's Starlink unit in India, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, registered its business earlier this month, company documents filed with the government showed.

Bhargava told PTI earlier this month that Starlink is planning to explore collaboration with Indian telecom companies to expand broadband services in the country with a focus on rural areas.

Bhargava said that discussions with broadband service providers will start once the 12 Phase-1 aspirational districts are identified by the NITI Aayog and the company will see the interest levels of the various players and the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).

"I am hoping that we will get a time-bound 100 per cent broadband plan that can serve as a model for other districts but the devil is in the details and there may be many good reasons why one or more broadband providers do not want to collaborate, though to me that seems unlikely," Bhargava said.

Starlink claims to have received more than 5,000 pre-orders from India. The company is charging a deposit of $99 or ₹7,350 per customer and claims to deliver data speeds in the range of 50-150 megabits per second in the beta stage.

Bhargava announced earlier that the company will focus on 10 rural Lok Sabha constituencies to provide internet services for 80 per cent of the Starlink terminals shipped to India.

"We want to collaborate with all and have others besides us licensed to provide satellite broadband so that satellite plus terrestrial together can provide 100 per cent broadband, especially in rural districts," he said in a social media post.

Starlink plans to "carry on the business of telecommunication services" including satellite broadband internet services, content storage and streaming, multi-media communication, among others, in India, according to the company filing.

The company has said it will also deal in devices such as satellite phones, network equipment, wired and wireless communication devices, as well as data transmission and reception equipment.

Its competitors include Amazon.com's Kuiper and OneWeb, co-owned by the British government and Sunil Mittal-owned Bharti Enterprises.

(With agency inputs)