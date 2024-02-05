Elon Musk's 'drug use', ties with directors, board inaction: What report says

Elon Musk's use of "illegal drugs” was known to some serving and former directors of Tesla and SpaceX, the Wall Street Journal reported. Even though there was some concern among the board members, they failed to take public action or initiate an investigation on the issue, the report claimed, a month after the newspaper revealed that Elon Musk used several drugs, including those banned in the US. Elon Musk arrives for the Premiere of the movie 'Lola' at the Bruin theatre, in Los Angeles.(AFP)

Money ties with shareholders

Elon Musk and a number of directors at Tesla and SpaceX have money ties, the report claimed. Among the current and former directors on the boards of Tesla, Elon Musk has invested in the entities linked to venture capitalists Antonio Gracias, Ira Ehrenpreis, tech magnet Larry Ellison and former media executive James Murdoch who have invested in companies linked to Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk.

Elon Musk has also given career support to some of them like Steve Jurvetson, who stepped down from his firm DFJ Venture Capital in 2017 after being accused of sexual harassment. Despite the allegations, Tesla retained him as an independent director till he resigned in 2020. Steve Juvertson shared “deep financial ties” with Elon Musk and attended parties with him where ecstasy and LSD were used, the report said. He even pushed directors to allow Steve Jurvetson to take an unusual leave of absence amid controversy.

Elon Musk’s drug use

The WSJ reported that Elon Musk has been using drugs such as cocaine, ecstasy, LSD and magic mushrooms. The billionaire has been using ketamine, a drug which he obtained by prescription, for recreational purposes, the newspaper said. Antonio Gracias and Steve Jurvetson also consumed drugs with him, the publication learnt from people. Elon Musk, along with his brother and people close to him, also attends parties at Hotel El Ganzo located in Mexico’s San José del Cabo, the report said, adding that the tech boss also attended a party in the Hollywood Hills in late 2022 where he consumed a liquid form of ecstasy from a water bottle.

Elon Musk’s response

The Tesla and SpaceX chief has not responded to the report. Talking about the publication's article last month, Elon Musk had said that he has been undergoing drug tests since 2018.

“Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol. @WSJ is not fit to line a parrot cage for bird,” he had posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), adding, “If drugs actually helped improve my net productivity over time, I would definitely take them!”