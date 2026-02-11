Edit Profile
    FedEx's Raj Subramanian, Adobe's Shantanu Narayen to lead US CEO delegation to India AI Impact Summit

    The USISPF is the “Official Partner” of the India AI Impact Summit scheduled for 16–20 February in New Delhi, deepening the AI ties between the US and India.

    Published on: Feb 11, 2026 12:14 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, led by Adobe Systems Inc. CEO Shantanu Narayen and FedEx CEO Raj Subramanian will lead the largest delegation of US business leaders to the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi later this month.

    Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen. (Mint)
    The USISPF is the “Official Partner” of the India AI Impact Summit scheduled for 16–20 February, “marking a decisive moment in the strategic advancement of US- India cooperation on AI, trusted technology ecosystems, and next-generation digital infrastructure”, according to a statement.

    The delegation includes:

    • Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft Corp.
    • Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst
    • Börje Ekholm, CEO & President of Ericsson
    • Chemours CEO Denise Dignam
    • Rubrik CEO Bipul Sinha
    • Uniphore CEO Umesh Sachdev
    • kore.ai CEO Raj Koneru

    The USISPF has set up a Board AI Task Force, led by Chairman John Chambers, to focus on strengthening AI ecosystems for population-scale impact.

    “As Prime Minister Modi said best, AI stands for America and India. From my vantage point in Silicon Valley, I could see how AI would become the defining technology of our time, just as the US-India relationship is the defining strategic partnership of our time,” Chambers said.

    “As the biggest bull on India and being equally as optimistic in AI's ability to change our lives, I am confident that this new task force will propel the US and India to lead in this space and drive global conversations on AI, trust, and competitive AI ecosystems.”

