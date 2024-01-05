From Reddit to Shein - Top US IPOs to look out for in 2024

The financial landscape is gearing up for a transformative year as we approach 2024, with many Big US firms getting all set to debut in the primary market with their IPOs. Here are the top IPOs that demand your attention in the coming year.(iStock Files)

After a slight dip in IPO activity in 2023, the stage is set for a potential revival. Here are the top IPOs that demand your attention in the coming year:

Reddit

Reddit, the social discussion platform, is gearing up for a long-overdue IPO, with talks in progress. The company is considering an IPO as early as the first quarter of 2024, with a potential valuation of $15 billion.

Having raised over $1 billion to date, Reddit's move towards an IPO gained momentum after a significant financing round in 2021.

Stripe

Stripe, a San Francisco-based financial services company, is known for its online payments solutions. Valued at $95 billion in 2021, the company is expected to go public via a direct listing.

Founded in 2009 by the Collison brothers, Stripe's IPO is highly anticipated. Despite challenges, Stripe continues to grow, reporting a 60% increase in 2021.

Shein

Shein, a Chinese-founded fast-fashion giant, confidentially filed for a US IPO, eyeing a listing as soon as 2024 with a valuation between $60 billion and $90 billion.

Known for its disruptive approach to retail, Shein's rise hasn't been without controversies. Facing scrutiny over labour practices and ties to Beijing.

Databricks

Databricks, a San Francisco-based enterprise software company, specialises in data analytics using the Apache Spark engine. Valued at $33 billion, its IPO date is yet to be confirmed, but interest is growing.

With a focus on managing data through machine learning and AI, Databricks has steadily grown since its founding in 2013. The company's IPO could potentially exceed $40 billion, marking a significant milestone.

Circle

Circle Internet Financial Ltd., a stablecoin issuer, is exploring an IPO in early 2024, with a previous valuation of $9 billion. The move follows the termination of its merger agreement with Concord Acquisition.

Amidst market fluctuations, Circle's decision to go public signals a dynamic shift in the crypto landscape.