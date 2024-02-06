From 83 lakh to 9.3 crore: Microsoft's soaring shareholder wealth in 10 years under Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella marked his tenth year as Microsoft CEO as he pivoted the software giant to cloud computing and artificial intelligence. The company's stock has soared by more than 1,000% since Indian-origin Satya Nadella took the helm in 2014. Microsoft now has a market value of $3 trillion — more than any US publicly traded company, including Apple. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks.(AP)

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said as per Associated Press, "Nadella's had the biggest transformation of a tech company potentially ever. The only one that would rival it was (Steve) Jobs coming back to Apple and turning it around with the iPhone.”

If you bought Microsoft stock 10 years ago, you would right now have…

In the past decade under Satya Nadella, Microsoft has created $2.8 trillion in shareholder wealth. This means if you bought a $10,000 stake in Microsoft at the time when he took over and did nothing with those shares, you would now have a stake worth about $113,000 now.

Satya Nadella had said in his inaugural memo 10 years ago, “Our industry does not respect tradition — it only respects innovation". Then, many were sceptical that he- only the third Microsoft CEO following Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates- could change the company.

But he did, shifting Microsoft's reputation and making it a more collaborative space as he wrote in his autobiography, “Microsoft is known for rallying the troops with competitive fire. The press loves that, but it's not me.”

Is Satya Nadella going away anytime soon?

Satya Nadella, 56, who made $48.5 million in total compensation last year and has also chaired Microsoft's board since 2021, does not seem to be going out of his leadership roles anytime soon.

Raimo Lenschow, a stock analyst at Barclays who covers 36 tech companies, praised Satya Nadella as he called him a typical “very strong ego CEO."

“From everything I can gather, he's really enjoying himself. We're in very, very, very interesting times. I would expect him to stay for a while," the analyst said.