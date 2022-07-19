Gautam Adani world’s 4th richest on Forbes list after Bill Gates $20 bn donation

Gautam Adani, India’s richest person, now holds the fourth spot on the Forbes world’s richest list. This comes after Microsoft founder Bill Gates last week said he would be donating $20 billion of his wealth to his non-profit - Bill & Melinda Gates.

In a blog, the 66-year-old tech billionaire further revealed that he planned to give away all of his wealth gradually to the foundation, which he had co-founded with his former wife. “My giving this money is not a sacrifice at all. I feel privileged to be involved in tackling these great challenges, I enjoy the work, and I believe I have an obligation to return my resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact for improving lives. I hope others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too,” he had said, making the big announcement, which would topple his hold on the world’s richest list. As per the real time Forbes data, Gates now has a net worth of around $102 billion.

Meanwhile, Indian tycoon Gautam Adani’s net worth has been reported to be about $114 billion. Between 2021 and 2022, his net worth had grown from $ 50 billion to $90 billion.

He is the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, which boasts to be among top three conglomerates in India. “Adani Group is constituted of seven publicly listed entities with combined market capitalization in excess of$197.49 billion (as on July 19, 2022) with businesses spanning across Energy, Ports & Logistics, Mining & Resources, Gas, Defence & Aerospace and Airports. In each of its business areas, the Group has established leadership position in India,” says its official website.

In February, the 60-year-old business magnate passed Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s richest person.

On the Forbes' list, while Elon Musk is the richest person with $230 billion net worth, Bernard Arnault of Louis Vuitton is at the second spot. Amazon boss Jeff Bezos is the third on the list.

