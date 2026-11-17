George Soros’ family office joined investment firms for the world’s ultra-rich in trimming Nvidia Corp. bets last quarter, locking in gains ahead of Jensen Huang’s dramatic exit from the vaunted chip designer.

George Soros’s namesake money manager cut its stake in Nvidia by almost a fifth in the period ended September 30. (Reuters/ Representational)

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The billionaire’s namesake money manager cut its stake in Nvidia by almost a fifth in the period ended Sept. 30, the biggest disclosed reduction for its Nvidia holding this year after it had previously added to its position, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from quarterly regulatory filings.

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Michael Platt’s BlueCrest Capital Management, as well as an investment firm for Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also cut their Nvidia stakes during the same period.

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{{^usCountry}} The Santa Clara, California-based company’s shares were up 22% this year through the end of September, roughly double the gain of the US benchmark S&P 500 Index for the same period. The selling family offices — totaling at least a dozen — all kept at least some shares of Nvidia, with their combined holdings totaling more than $1 billion at the end of the quarter. For many of those firms, Nvidia remained one of their top US stock positions. The reckoning of Nvidia {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Santa Clara, California-based company’s shares were up 22% this year through the end of September, roughly double the gain of the US benchmark S&P 500 Index for the same period. The selling family offices — totaling at least a dozen — all kept at least some shares of Nvidia, with their combined holdings totaling more than $1 billion at the end of the quarter. For many of those firms, Nvidia remained one of their top US stock positions. The reckoning of Nvidia {{/usCountry}}

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Nvidia has ranked among the world’s hottest stocks in recent years as it rapidly became a poster child of the artificial intelligence boom, but Huang’s abrupt departure last week from the company that he’s overseen for more than three decades has led to a reckoning.

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Huang, 63, was ousted as CEO on Nov. 12 after revelations of multiple extramarital affairs, including with Nvidia employees and a woman suspected by the Justice Department of being a Chinese spy. Nvidia’s shares have fallen more than 25% since the New York Times first reported in late October that Huang may have been the target of a Chinese spy plot.

Nvidia, which reports third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, has begun its search for a successor, even as some of Huang’s allies in Silicon Valley — and President Donald Trump — are campaigning for his return to the top job.

Nvidia’s dominance in the tech boom has made it an important part of many family offices’ investment portfolios, and some of those firms increased their positions in the stock in the third quarter. Among those buying Nvidia were firms managing fortunes on behalf of duty-free shopping tycoon Alan Parker, Brazil’s Moreira Salles finance dynasty and Missouri’s Van Tuyl family.

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Soros Fund Management, led by former UBS Group AG executive Dawn Fitzpatrick, sold about 206,000 shares in Nvidia last quarter worth as much as $47.4 million, filings show. Its remaining Nvidia stake was worth nearly $200 million as of Sept. 30. Soros, 96, has a net worth of $9.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Money managers overseeing more than $100 million in US equities have to file a 13F form within 45 days of the end of each quarter to list their holdings in stocks that trade on US exchanges. It offers one of the few glimpses into how hedge funds and some large family offices invest.

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Other highlights from the latest 13F filings include:

Jeffrey Skoll’s Capricorn Investment Group slashed its biggest holding, selling 9.8 million shares of SpaceX worth almost $1.5 billion as of Sept. 30.

Alta Advisers, an investment firm for a branch of Sweden’s Rausing dynasty, increased its number of equity holdings by more than a third last quarter, with 114 new positions including stakes in ExxonMobil Holdings Corp., Blue Owl Capital Inc. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

WIT LLC, which manages a portion of the Walton family fortune, is comprised solely of stakes in exchange-traded funds. It sold 2 million shares of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and bought 2.75 million shares of the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF.

Stanley Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Family Office took a new position in Barrick Mining Corp., buying 1.05 million shares of the gold and copper miner, and sold all of its stake in United Airlines Holding Inc.