Gold and silver prices on July 11: What are latest rates in your city?

On Tuesday, the prices of gold and silver are the same as yesterday. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold can be bought for ₹5,445, while eight and 10 gram of 22K gold are available for ₹43,560 and ₹54,450, respectively, and 100 gram is at ₹5,44,500. Representational Image (Mint file)

For 24K of the metal, on the other hand, customers must pay ₹5,941 for one gram, and ₹47,528 and ₹59,410 for eight and 10 gram, respectively. Similarly, they can purchase 100 gram for ₹5,94,100.

City 22K gold (per 10 gram) 24K gold (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 54,500 ₹ 59,460 Bengaluru ₹ 54,450 ₹ 59,410 Chennai ₹ 54,850 ₹ 59,840 Delhi ₹ 54,600 ₹ 59,560 Hyderabad ₹ 54,450 ₹ 59,410 Kolkata ₹ 54,450 ₹ 59,410 Mumbai ₹ 54,450 ₹ 59,410

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without GST, TCS, as well as other levies. For exact prices, buyers must get in touch with their local jeweller.

Silver prices on July 11, 2023

One gram of silver, meanwhile, is priced at ₹73.40, the same as on Monday, as per Goodreturns. Similarly, eight gram and 10 gram continue at ₹587.20 and ₹734, respectively. 100 gram of the metal can be bought at ₹7,340, and 1 kilogram at ₹73,400.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 734 Bengaluru ₹ 727.50 Chennai ₹ 771 Delhi ₹ 734 Hyderabad ₹ 771 Kolkata ₹ 734 Mumbai ₹ 734

