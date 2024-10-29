Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold prices drop slightly ahead of Dhanteras 2024, here's why

ByHT News Desk
Oct 29, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Despite a short term dip, gold mostly outperformed the stock market with the Sensex rising only 10.79% this year while gold prices rose 30% since last Diwali

Spot gold prices declined to 77,917.00 per 10 grams around 6:20 pm IST on Monday, October 28, 2024, the day just before Dhanteras, according to MCX data. This comes after prices had consistently rallied for most for the better part of the year.

Notably, the recent dip in the prices of Gold can be linked to a strengthened US dollar (currently at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84.0725 per dollar), as investors are closely monitoring US macroeconomic data, including inflation and GDP reports, to gauge potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Notably, the recent dip in the prices of Gold can be linked to a strengthened US dollar (currently at 84.0725 per dollar), as investors are closely monitoring US macroeconomic data, including inflation and GDP reports, to gauge potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, Gold futures prices on the MCX for December 05, 2024 dropped slightly by 0.04% or by 30 to 78,536.

Also Read: 'I think I should listen to you': German Vice Chancellor to Piyush Goyal on China blocking tunnel boring machine sale

Notably, the recent dip in the prices of Gold can be linked to a strengthened US dollar (currently at 84.0725 per dollar), as investors are closely monitoring US macroeconomic data, including inflation and GDP reports, to gauge potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Dhanteras

The slight short-term drop in gold prices comes just before the day of Dhanteras. Historically, gold prices around the time of Dhanteras and Diwali have surged nearly 30% since the past year.

Jewellers and retailers in India are expecting the demand to stay muted and volumes to decline this Dhanteras despite lower customs duty as the price of the yellow metal has hit record-high levels ahead of Diwali festivities.

Also Read: How do US presidential elections affect the economy and the stock market?

In fact, gold has outperformed domestic equities, with the benchmark BSE Sensex rising only 10.79% this year, making it a compelling investment choice amidst market fluctuations.

Global stock index

Global stock indices rose on Monday as investors awaited earnings reports this week from several of the biggest U.S. tech-related companies, while oil prices dropped 6% after Israel's retaliatory strike against Iran at the weekend bypassed oil and nuclear facilities.

The Japanese yen fell to a three-month low against the dollar following an election in Japan thrust the country into political turmoil.

US earnings season is in full swing, with a long list of names due to report this week including five of the biggest US companies: Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook owner Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon.com.

Also Read: Piyush Goyal to visit Saudi Arabia on October 29 to enhance economic ties

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //