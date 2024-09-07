 Gold Rate Today 07-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city - Hindustan Times
Gold Rate Today 07-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 07, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73528.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 83140.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold rate was unchanged on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7352.8 per gm, unchanged by 0.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6735.2 per gm, also unchanged by 0.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.73%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -4.16%. The silver rate is 83140.0 per kg, remaining unchanged by 0.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 73528.0/10 grams. Yesterday, on 06-09-2024, the price of gold was 73363.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 01-09-2024 was 73901.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is 83140.0/Kg. Yesterday on 06-09-2024, the price of silver was 81580.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 01-09-2024 was 85190.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is 73888.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 06-09-2024, the price of gold was 73291.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 01-09-2024 was 73325.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is 83140.0/Kg. Yesterday on 06-09-2024, the price of silver was 81580.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 01-09-2024 was 85190.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is 73384.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 06-09-2024, the price of gold was 73149.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 01-09-2024 was 73109.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is 83140.0/Kg. Yesterday on 06-09-2024, the price of silver was 81580.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 01-09-2024 was 85190.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is 73025.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 06-09-2024, the price of gold was 72650.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 01-09-2024 was 73901.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is 83140.0/Kg. Yesterday on 06-09-2024, the price of silver was 81580.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 01-09-2024 was 85190.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at 470.0 per 10 gm, down by 30.73 at the time of publishing.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 3325.0 per kg, down by 24.842 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in determining prices. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert a significant influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 07, 2024
