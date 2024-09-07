Gold Rate Today 07-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold rate was unchanged on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7352.8 per gm, unchanged by ₹0.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹6735.2 per gm, also unchanged by ₹0.0. Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by 0.73%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -4.16%. The silver rate is ₹83140.0 per kg, remaining unchanged by ₹0.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹73528.0/10 grams. Yesterday, on 06-09-2024, the price of gold was ₹73363.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 01-09-2024 was ₹73901.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹83140.0/Kg. Yesterday on 06-09-2024, the price of silver was ₹81580.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 01-09-2024 was ₹85190.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai today is ₹73888.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 06-09-2024, the price of gold was ₹73291.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 01-09-2024 was ₹73325.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai today is ₹83140.0/Kg. Yesterday on 06-09-2024, the price of silver was ₹81580.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 01-09-2024 was ₹85190.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹73384.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 06-09-2024, the price of gold was ₹73149.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 01-09-2024 was ₹73109.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹83140.0/Kg. Yesterday on 06-09-2024, the price of silver was ₹81580.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 01-09-2024 was ₹85190.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹73025.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 06-09-2024, the price of gold was ₹72650.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 01-09-2024 was ₹73901.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹83140.0/Kg. Yesterday on 06-09-2024, the price of silver was ₹81580.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 01-09-2024 was ₹85190.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹470.0 per 10 gm, down by ₹30.73 at the time of publishing.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹3325.0 per kg, down by ₹24.842 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in determining prices. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert a significant influence on gold rates in the Indian market.