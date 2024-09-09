Gold Rate Today 09-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The gold rate remained unchanged on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is ₹7346.0 per gm, with no variation. The price for 22 carat gold is ₹6735.0 per gm, also showing no change. Gold silver image





In terms of fluctuations, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a decrease of -0.31% over the past week, and a decline of -2.89% over the last month. The silver rate currently stands at ₹87000.0 per kg, unchanged.





Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate in Delhi today is ₹73460.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 08-09-2024, the price of gold was ₹73528.0/10 grams, while the rate from the previous week, on 03-09-2024, was ₹73299.0/10 grams.





Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹87000.0/Kg. As of yesterday, 08-09-2024, the price of silver was ₹83140.0/Kg, and last week, on 03-09-2024, it was ₹82950.0/Kg.





Gold rate in Chennai: Today's gold rate in Chennai is ₹73310.0/10 grams. The previous day's price, on 08-09-2024, was ₹73888.0/10 grams, and last week's rate on 03-09-2024 was ₹73370.0/10 grams.





Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹92000.0/Kg. On the previous day, 08-09-2024, the price was ₹83140.0/Kg, and last week, on 03-09-2024, it was ₹83030.0/Kg.





Gold rate in Mumbai: Today's gold rate in Mumbai is ₹73310.0/10 grams. Yesterday, 08-09-2024, the price was ₹73384.0/10 grams, and last week, on 03-09-2024, it was ₹73799.0/10 grams.





Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹87000.0/Kg. Yesterday, 08-09-2024, the price was ₹83140.0/Kg, and last week, on 03-09-2024, it was ₹82950.0/Kg.





Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹73310.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 08-09-2024, the price was ₹73025.0/10 grams, and last week, on 03-09-2024, it was ₹72584.0/10 grams.





Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹87000.0/Kg. Yesterday, 08-09-2024, the price was ₹83140.0/Kg, and last week, on 03-09-2024, it was ₹82950.0/Kg.





As of the time of reporting, gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹95.5 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of ₹3.535. Meanwhile, silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹2414.0 per kg, indicating an increase of ₹5.094.





It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international elements such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.