 Gold Rate Today 09-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gold Rate Today 09-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 09, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73460.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 87000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The gold rate remained unchanged on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is 7346.0 per gm, with no variation. The price for 22 carat gold is 6735.0 per gm, also showing no change.

In terms of fluctuations, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a decrease of -0.31% over the past week, and a decline of -2.89% over the last month. The silver rate currently stands at 87000.0 per kg, unchanged.



Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate in Delhi today is 73460.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 08-09-2024, the price of gold was 73528.0/10 grams, while the rate from the previous week, on 03-09-2024, was 73299.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is 87000.0/Kg. As of yesterday, 08-09-2024, the price of silver was 83140.0/Kg, and last week, on 03-09-2024, it was 82950.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Chennai: Today's gold rate in Chennai is 73310.0/10 grams. The previous day's price, on 08-09-2024, was 73888.0/10 grams, and last week's rate on 03-09-2024 was 73370.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is 92000.0/Kg. On the previous day, 08-09-2024, the price was 83140.0/Kg, and last week, on 03-09-2024, it was 83030.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Mumbai: Today's gold rate in Mumbai is 73310.0/10 grams. Yesterday, 08-09-2024, the price was 73384.0/10 grams, and last week, on 03-09-2024, it was 73799.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is 87000.0/Kg. Yesterday, 08-09-2024, the price was 83140.0/Kg, and last week, on 03-09-2024, it was 82950.0/Kg.



Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is 73310.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 08-09-2024, the price was 73025.0/10 grams, and last week, on 03-09-2024, it was 72584.0/10 grams.



Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is 87000.0/Kg. Yesterday, 08-09-2024, the price was 83140.0/Kg, and last week, on 03-09-2024, it was 82950.0/Kg.



As of the time of reporting, gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at 95.5 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 3.535. Meanwhile, silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 2414.0 per kg, indicating an increase of 5.094.



It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international elements such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Story Saved
