Friday, Sep 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gold Rate Today 13-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 13, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 72890.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 86500.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today indicate that the gold rate remained unchanged on Friday, with the rate of 24 carat gold priced at 7289.0 per gram, reflecting no variation. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at 6879.0 per gram, also unchanged.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In terms of weekly and monthly performance, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by 0.53% over the past week and by 1.26% over the last month. The silver rate is currently at 86500.0 per kg, with no change reported.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 72890.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, the price was 73920.0 for the same quantity yesterday, 12-09-2024, and 73528.0 on 07-09-2024.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 86500.0 per kg. This represents an increase from the price of 85000.0 per kg recorded yesterday and an increase from 83140.0 per kg noted last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate is recorded at 72220.0 for 10 grams today, showing a rise from 71820.0 yesterday and a decrease from 73888.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 91500.0 per kg, which is an increase from 90000.0 yesterday and from 83140.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 73100.0 for 10 grams, slightly up from 72670.0 yesterday and down from 73384.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai remains at 86500.0 per kg today, unchanged from yesterday's price of 85000.0 and from 83140.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is currently 74510.0 for 10 grams, up from 73070.0 yesterday and from 73025.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata also stands at 86500.0 per kg, consistent with yesterday's price of 85000.0 and last week's price of 83140.0.

The trading of gold futures for October 2024 at MCX is currently at 73180.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a minor increase of 0.489. Concurrently, the silver futures for November 2024 are trading at 2400.0 per kg, having decreased by 4.096.

It is essential to note that the prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly affect these prices. Additionally, international economic conditions and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a critical role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 13, 2024
