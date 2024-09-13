Gold Rate Today 13-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today indicate that the gold rate remained unchanged on Friday, with the rate of 24 carat gold priced at ₹7289.0 per gram, reflecting no variation. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹6879.0 per gram, also unchanged. Gold silver image

In terms of weekly and monthly performance, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by 0.53% over the past week and by 1.26% over the last month. The silver rate is currently at ₹86500.0 per kg, with no change reported.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹72890.0 for 10 grams. In comparison, the price was ₹73920.0 for the same quantity yesterday, 12-09-2024, and ₹73528.0 on 07-09-2024.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹86500.0 per kg. This represents an increase from the price of ₹85000.0 per kg recorded yesterday and an increase from ₹83140.0 per kg noted last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate is recorded at ₹72220.0 for 10 grams today, showing a rise from ₹71820.0 yesterday and a decrease from ₹73888.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹91500.0 per kg, which is an increase from ₹90000.0 yesterday and from ₹83140.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹73100.0 for 10 grams, slightly up from ₹72670.0 yesterday and down from ₹73384.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai remains at ₹86500.0 per kg today, unchanged from yesterday's price of ₹85000.0 and from ₹83140.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is currently ₹74510.0 for 10 grams, up from ₹73070.0 yesterday and from ₹73025.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata also stands at ₹86500.0 per kg, consistent with yesterday's price of ₹85000.0 and last week's price of ₹83140.0.

The trading of gold futures for October 2024 at MCX is currently at ₹73180.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a minor increase of ₹0.489. Concurrently, the silver futures for November 2024 are trading at ₹2400.0 per kg, having decreased by ₹4.096.

It is essential to note that the prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly affect these prices. Additionally, international economic conditions and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a critical role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.