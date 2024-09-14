Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold Rate Today 14-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 14, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 75310.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 89500.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate experienced an increase on Saturday, with the price of 24 carat gold reaching 7531.0 per gram, reflecting an increase of 2420.0. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at 6910.0 per gram, up by 310.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the last week, the rate of 24 carat gold has shifted by 0.78%, while it has experienced a slight decline of -0.35% over the past month. The silver rate is currently at 89500.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 3000.0.

In Delhi, the current gold rate is 75310.0 for 10 grams. On the previous day, 13-09-2024, the price was 72890.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week, 08-09-2024, was 73460.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today stands at 89500.0 per kg. This marks an increase from 86500.0 per kg on 13-09-2024 and 87000.0 per kg last week on 08-09-2024.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 73100.0 for 10 grams, an increase from 72220.0 on 13-09-2024 and a slight decrease from 73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 95000.0 per kg, up from 91500.0 on 13-09-2024 and down from 92000.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the current gold rate is 73990.0 for 10 grams, having risen from 73100.0 on 13-09-2024 and slightly decreased from 73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 89500.0 per kg, similar to the rates observed in Delhi.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 75600.0 for 10 grams, compared to 74510.0 on 13-09-2024 and 73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is also 89500.0 per kg, consistent with the rates in Delhi and Mumbai.

As for futures trading, gold September 2024 MCX futures are currently at 4511.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 25.602, while silver November 2024 MCX futures are at 2726.0 per kg, down by 23.265.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. International factors such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a significant role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On