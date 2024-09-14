Gold Rate Today 14-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate experienced an increase on Saturday, with the price of 24 carat gold reaching ₹7531.0 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹2420.0. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹6910.0 per gram, up by ₹310.0. Gold silver image

Over the last week, the rate of 24 carat gold has shifted by 0.78%, while it has experienced a slight decline of -0.35% over the past month. The silver rate is currently at ₹89500.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of ₹3000.0.

In Delhi, the current gold rate is ₹75310.0 for 10 grams. On the previous day, 13-09-2024, the price was ₹72890.0 for 10 grams, while the price from last week, 08-09-2024, was ₹73460.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today stands at ₹89500.0 per kg. This marks an increase from ₹86500.0 per kg on 13-09-2024 and ₹87000.0 per kg last week on 08-09-2024.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹73100.0 for 10 grams, an increase from ₹72220.0 on 13-09-2024 and a slight decrease from ₹73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹95000.0 per kg, up from ₹91500.0 on 13-09-2024 and down from ₹92000.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the current gold rate is ₹73990.0 for 10 grams, having risen from ₹73100.0 on 13-09-2024 and slightly decreased from ₹73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹89500.0 per kg, similar to the rates observed in Delhi.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹75600.0 for 10 grams, compared to ₹74510.0 on 13-09-2024 and ₹73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is also ₹89500.0 per kg, consistent with the rates in Delhi and Mumbai.

As for futures trading, gold September 2024 MCX futures are currently at ₹4511.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹25.602, while silver November 2024 MCX futures are at ₹2726.0 per kg, down by ₹23.265.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. International factors such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a significant role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.