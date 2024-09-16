Gold Rate Today 16-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

The price of gold and silver has seen notable changes today. The rate of 24 carat gold is currently ₹7541.5 per gm, reflecting an increase of ₹105.0. In comparison, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹6923.0 per gm, which is an increase of ₹130.0. Gold silver image

In terms of percentage, the rate for 24 carat gold has altered by -2.46% over the past week and by -3.91% over the last month. The current silver rate is ₹89500.0 per kg, remaining unchanged.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹75415.0 for 10 grams. In contrast, on 15-09-2024, the price was ₹75310.0 for the same quantity, and on 10-09-2024, it was ₹73460.0.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹89500.0 per kg. This price has remained stable since 15-09-2024 and has also not changed from ₹87000.0 per kg last week.

For Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹73260.0 for 10 grams, compared to ₹73100.0 yesterday and ₹73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is ₹95000.0 per kg, consistent with yesterday's price and an increase from ₹92000.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹74150.0 for 10 grams, slightly higher than ₹73990.0 from the previous day and up from ₹73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai remains at ₹89500.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday and last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹75750.0 for 10 grams, an increase from ₹75600.0 yesterday and significantly higher than ₹73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is also ₹89500.0 per kg, maintaining the same price as yesterday and last week.

The gold futures for September 2024 on the MCX were trading at ₹535.5 per 10 gm, marking an increase of ₹10.87 at the time of publication. Conversely, the silver futures for November 2024 were trading at ₹2380.5 per kg, down by ₹13.844.

The fluctuation in gold and silver prices is influenced by multiple factors, including insights from major jewelers. Global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies significantly impact these prices. Additionally, international variables such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.