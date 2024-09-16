Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 16-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 16, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 75415.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 89500.0/Kg in Delhi.

The price of gold and silver has seen notable changes today. The rate of 24 carat gold is currently 7541.5 per gm, reflecting an increase of 105.0. In comparison, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at 6923.0 per gm, which is an increase of 130.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In terms of percentage, the rate for 24 carat gold has altered by -2.46% over the past week and by -3.91% over the last month. The current silver rate is 89500.0 per kg, remaining unchanged.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 75415.0 for 10 grams. In contrast, on 15-09-2024, the price was 75310.0 for the same quantity, and on 10-09-2024, it was 73460.0.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 89500.0 per kg. This price has remained stable since 15-09-2024 and has also not changed from 87000.0 per kg last week.

For Chennai, the gold rate today is 73260.0 for 10 grams, compared to 73100.0 yesterday and 73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai is 95000.0 per kg, consistent with yesterday's price and an increase from 92000.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 74150.0 for 10 grams, slightly higher than 73990.0 from the previous day and up from 73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai remains at 89500.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday and last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 75750.0 for 10 grams, an increase from 75600.0 yesterday and significantly higher than 73310.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is also 89500.0 per kg, maintaining the same price as yesterday and last week.

The gold futures for September 2024 on the MCX were trading at 535.5 per 10 gm, marking an increase of 10.87 at the time of publication. Conversely, the silver futures for November 2024 were trading at 2380.5 per kg, down by 13.844.

The fluctuation in gold and silver prices is influenced by multiple factors, including insights from major jewelers. Global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies significantly impact these prices. Additionally, international variables such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
