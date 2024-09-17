Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 17-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 17, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73330.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 89500.0/Kg in Delhi.

On September 17, 2024, the price of 24 carat gold has decreased, now standing at 7333.0 per gram, reflecting a decline of 2085.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is recorded at 6737.0 per gram, down by 1860.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the price of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -1.85%, while over the last month, it has changed by -4.37%. The current silver rate is 89500.0 per kg, remaining unchanged.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 73330.0 for 10 grams. On the previous day, September 16, 2024, the price was 75310.0 for the same quantity, and a week prior, on September 11, 2024, the price was 73920.0.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 89500.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day. A week ago, the price stood at 85000.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 73280.0 for 10 grams. This reflects an increase from 73100.0 recorded yesterday and an increase from 71820.0 noted last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 95000.0 per kg, consistent with the previous day's price and an increase from last week's 90000.0.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 74340.0 for 10 grams, rising from 73990.0 the previous day and from 72670.0 a week ago.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 89500.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day and consistent with last week's price of 85000.0.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 73290.0 for 10 grams, a decrease from 75600.0 noted yesterday and a slight increase from 73070.0 a week prior.

The silver rate in Kolkata today remains at 89500.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day and consistent with the price recorded last week.

As of the time of publication, gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at 471.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 5.962. Meanwhile, silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 91975.0 per kg, down by 0.105.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from major jewelers, global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies. Additionally, international factors such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies play a significant role in determining gold rates within the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
