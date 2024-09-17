Gold Rate Today 17-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

On September 17, 2024, the price of 24 carat gold has decreased, now standing at ₹7333.0 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹2085.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is recorded at ₹6737.0 per gram, down by ₹1860.0. Gold silver image

In the past week, the price of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -1.85%, while over the last month, it has changed by -4.37%. The current silver rate is ₹89500.0 per kg, remaining unchanged.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹73330.0 for 10 grams. On the previous day, September 16, 2024, the price was ₹75310.0 for the same quantity, and a week prior, on September 11, 2024, the price was ₹73920.0.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹89500.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day. A week ago, the price stood at ₹85000.0 per kg.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹73280.0 for 10 grams. This reflects an increase from ₹73100.0 recorded yesterday and an increase from ₹71820.0 noted last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹95000.0 per kg, consistent with the previous day's price and an increase from last week's ₹90000.0.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹74340.0 for 10 grams, rising from ₹73990.0 the previous day and from ₹72670.0 a week ago.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹89500.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day and consistent with last week's price of ₹85000.0.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹73290.0 for 10 grams, a decrease from ₹75600.0 noted yesterday and a slight increase from ₹73070.0 a week prior.

The silver rate in Kolkata today remains at ₹89500.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day and consistent with the price recorded last week.

As of the time of publication, gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹471.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹5.962. Meanwhile, silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹91975.0 per kg, down by ₹0.105.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from major jewelers, global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and governmental policies. Additionally, international factors such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies play a significant role in determining gold rates within the Indian market.