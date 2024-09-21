Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 21-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 21, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 75293.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 95700.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has increased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7529.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of 1863.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6903.3 per gm, which is an increase of 1513.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 2.56% over the past week, while it has experienced a decrease of 0.74% in the last month. The silver rate is currently 95700.0 per kg, an increase of 1700.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The current rate of gold in Delhi is 75293.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 20-09-2024, the price of gold was 73430.0/10 grams, and last week, on 15-09-2024, it was 75310.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The present rate of silver in Delhi is 95700.0/Kg. On 20-09-2024, the price of silver was 89500.0/Kg, and last week, on 15-09-2024, it was also 89500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is 75141.0/10 grams. On 20-09-2024, the price was 73310.0/10 grams, and last week, on 15-09-2024, it was 73100.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The current silver rate in Chennai is 100300.0/Kg. On 20-09-2024, it was 95000.0/Kg, and last week, it remained at 95000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today stands at 75147.0/10 grams. On 20-09-2024, the price was 74230.0/10 grams, and last week, on 15-09-2024, it was 73990.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is 95000.0/Kg. On 20-09-2024, the price of silver was 89500.0/Kg, and last week, it was also 89500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is 75145.0/10 grams. On 20-09-2024, the price was 73410.0/10 grams, while last week, on 15-09-2024, it was 75600.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The current silver rate in Kolkata is 96500.0/Kg. On 20-09-2024, the price was 89500.0/Kg, and last week, it also remained at 89500.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at 2012.5 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 34.525 at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 10771.0 per kg, up by 2.439 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to price fluctuations. Additionally, international factors, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, significantly affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
