Gold Rate Today 21-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has increased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7529.3 per gm, reflecting an increase of ₹1863.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹6903.3 per gm, which is an increase of ₹1513.0. Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 2.56% over the past week, while it has experienced a decrease of 0.74% in the last month. The silver rate is currently ₹95700.0 per kg, an increase of ₹1700.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The current rate of gold in Delhi is ₹75293.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 20-09-2024, the price of gold was ₹73430.0/10 grams, and last week, on 15-09-2024, it was ₹75310.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The present rate of silver in Delhi is ₹95700.0/Kg. On 20-09-2024, the price of silver was ₹89500.0/Kg, and last week, on 15-09-2024, it was also ₹89500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is ₹75141.0/10 grams. On 20-09-2024, the price was ₹73310.0/10 grams, and last week, on 15-09-2024, it was ₹73100.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The current silver rate in Chennai is ₹100300.0/Kg. On 20-09-2024, it was ₹95000.0/Kg, and last week, it remained at ₹95000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today stands at ₹75147.0/10 grams. On 20-09-2024, the price was ₹74230.0/10 grams, and last week, on 15-09-2024, it was ₹73990.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹95000.0/Kg. On 20-09-2024, the price of silver was ₹89500.0/Kg, and last week, it was also ₹89500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹75145.0/10 grams. On 20-09-2024, the price was ₹73410.0/10 grams, while last week, on 15-09-2024, it was ₹75600.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The current silver rate in Kolkata is ₹96500.0/Kg. On 20-09-2024, the price was ₹89500.0/Kg, and last week, it also remained at ₹89500.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹2012.5 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹34.525 at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹10771.0 per kg, up by ₹2.439 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to price fluctuations. Additionally, international factors, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, significantly affect gold rates in the Indian market.