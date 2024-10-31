Gold Rate Today 31-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has increased on Thursday, now priced at ₹8134.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹710.0. The price for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7458.3 per gram, up by ₹650.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -0.41%, while in the past month, it has decreased by -3.61%. The silver rate is currently ₹103200.0 per kg, which represents an increase of ₹1000.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The price of gold in Delhi today is ₹81343.0 per 10 grams. This marks an increase from ₹79963.0 per 10 grams on 30-10-2024, and a rise from ₹79633.0 per 10 grams on 25-10-2024.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver price in Delhi today is ₹103200.0 per kg. This is an increase from the previous day, where the price was ₹101000.0 per kg, and a decrease from ₹105000.0 per kg noted on 25-10-2024.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold price in Chennai today is ₹81191.0 per 10 grams, up from ₹79811.0 per 10 grams yesterday, and from ₹79481.0 per 10 grams last week.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver price in Chennai today is ₹111800.0 per kg. This reflects an increase from ₹109600.0 per kg yesterday, and a decrease from ₹112600.0 per kg last week.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The current gold price in Mumbai is ₹81197.0 per 10 grams, which is an increase from ₹79817.0 per 10 grams the previous day, and from ₹79487.0 per 10 grams last week.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver price in Mumbai today stands at ₹102500.0 per kg, up from ₹100300.0 per kg yesterday, and down from ₹104300.0 per kg last week.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The price of gold in Kolkata today is ₹81195.0 per 10 grams, an increase from ₹79815.0 per 10 grams yesterday, and from ₹79485.0 per 10 grams last week.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver price in Kolkata today is ₹104000.0 per kg, an increase from ₹101800.0 per kg yesterday, and a decrease from ₹105800.0 per kg last week.

As for futures, the gold December 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at ₹79588.0 per 10 gm, down by ₹0.186 at the time of this report. The silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹96979.0 per kg, down by ₹0.779.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international factors such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly affect gold rates in the Indian market.