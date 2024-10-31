Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 31-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 31, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today : The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 81343.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 103200.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has increased on Thursday, now priced at 8134.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 710.0. The price for 22 carat gold stands at 7458.3 per gram, up by 650.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -0.41%, while in the past month, it has decreased by -3.61%. The silver rate is currently 103200.0 per kg, which represents an increase of 1000.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The price of gold in Delhi today is 81343.0 per 10 grams. This marks an increase from 79963.0 per 10 grams on 30-10-2024, and a rise from 79633.0 per 10 grams on 25-10-2024.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver price in Delhi today is 103200.0 per kg. This is an increase from the previous day, where the price was 101000.0 per kg, and a decrease from 105000.0 per kg noted on 25-10-2024.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold price in Chennai today is 81191.0 per 10 grams, up from 79811.0 per 10 grams yesterday, and from 79481.0 per 10 grams last week.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver price in Chennai today is 111800.0 per kg. This reflects an increase from 109600.0 per kg yesterday, and a decrease from 112600.0 per kg last week.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The current gold price in Mumbai is 81197.0 per 10 grams, which is an increase from 79817.0 per 10 grams the previous day, and from 79487.0 per 10 grams last week.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver price in Mumbai today stands at 102500.0 per kg, up from 100300.0 per kg yesterday, and down from 104300.0 per kg last week.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The price of gold in Kolkata today is 81195.0 per 10 grams, an increase from 79815.0 per 10 grams yesterday, and from 79485.0 per 10 grams last week.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver price in Kolkata today is 104000.0 per kg, an increase from 101800.0 per kg yesterday, and a decrease from 105800.0 per kg last week.

As for futures, the gold December 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at 79588.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.186 at the time of this report. The silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at 96979.0 per kg, down by 0.779.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international factors such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
