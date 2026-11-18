The gold rate in Bangalore, Karnataka, declined slightly on Wednesday, with 24-carat dropping to ₹1,34,499 per 10 grams and 22-carat priced at ₹1,23,201.28, as of 10:50 am.

Gold, silver rate today Bangalore: 24-carat gold price is recorded at ₹13,326 per gram, while 22-carat rate is at ₹12,215. (Representative Image/Pexel)

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Per gram, the 24-carat gold price stood at ₹13,326, dropping by ₹278 while 22-carat rate is at ₹12,215, declining by ₹255, according to gold price tracking websites.

Silver rates today in Bangalore

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Silver rate in Bangalore stood at currently at ₹185 per gram, or ₹1,85,000 per kilogram on Wednesday, down by ₹5,000 the previous day. Silver prices are influenced by global market trends, industrial demand, currency fluctuations, and domestic demand.

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Gold rates Chennai, Hyderabad, other cities

Gold price in Delhi stood at Rs13,341 per gram for 24 karat gold (down by ₹279), and Rs12,230 per gram (lowered by ₹255) for 22 karat gold.

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{{^usCountry}} In Chennai, the gold rate was recorded at Rs13,326 per gram for 24 karat gold and 12,215 per gram for 22 karat gold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Chennai, the gold rate was recorded at Rs13,326 per gram for 24 karat gold and 12,215 per gram for 22 karat gold. {{/usCountry}}

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The gold rate in Mumbai was ₹13,326 for 24-carat gold and Rs12,215 for 22-carat gold, per gram each.

Hyderabad noted similar prices with gold rates at Rs13,326 per gram for 24-carat and ₹12,215 for 22-carat.

Gold prices differ across cities due to factors such as transportation costs, local taxes, demand, and jewellers’ margins.

MCX gold price

Gold futures for delivery on December 4, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading at Rs1,31,452 per 10 grams at 10:31 AM on Wednesday, down by ₹2,771, that is 2.06%, from the previous close, as per MCX data.

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Silver futures (December 4) on the other hand, are trading at Rs1,63,947 per kilogram, down by ₹5,755 or 3.39%.

Gold prices dropped to lowest in a year

According to Reuters, gold prices dropped more than 1% on Wednesday, hitting their lowest level in over a year, as a stronger US dollar and expectations of higher interest rates weighed on the precious metal. Investors also remained cautious ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, which could offer clues about its future monetary policy.

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Spot gold fell 1.6% to $3,787.65 per ounce as of 0428 GMT, after touching its lowest level since September 2025 earlier in the session.

Spot silver declined 3.1% to $45.94 per ounce, while platinum fell 1.5% to $1,408.30 and palladium dropped 2% to $951.42.

Difference between 24 carat and 22 carat gold

24 carat gold is the purest form of gold with about 99.9% purity, while 22 carat gold contains around 91.6% gold mixed with other metals, making it more durable and suitable for jewellery.