Sensex, Nifty open lower day after closing near at nine-month highs
On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 427.40 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 82,532.19.
Stock markets Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Wednesday after closing at a near nine-month high in the previous session. There were expectations of easing oil prices and foreign fund inflows capping the losses.
Sensex and Nifty rose second straight day on Tuesday, with the former climbing 427 points and the Nifty hitting 25,380, driven by buying in bank shares and blue-chip Reliance Industries amid steady foreign fund inflows and moderate crude oil prices.
On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 427.40 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 82,532.19. During the day, it surged 792.7 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 82,897.49.
The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 96.30 points, or 0.38 per cent, to end at 25,387.40.
The benchmarks also defied a weak global market trend, driven by a broad-based rally.
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The HT Business Desk provides comprehensive coverage of the Indian and global financial markets. Based in Mumbai and New Delhi, the team tracks everything from Sensex and Nifty movements to the latest from India Inc., trade deals, and macroeconomic policy. We aim to empower readers with timely, fact-checked news that clarifies the complexities of the business world.Read More