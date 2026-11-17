George Soros’ family office joined investment firms for the world’s ultra-rich in trimming Nvidia Corp. bets last quarter, locking in gains ahead of Jensen Huang’s dramatic exit from the vaunted chip designer. George Soros’s namesake money manager cut its stake in Nvidia by almost a fifth in the period ended September 30. (Reuters/ Representational)

The billionaire’s namesake money manager cut its stake in Nvidia by almost a fifth in the period ended Sept. 30, the biggest disclosed reduction for its Nvidia holding this year after it had previously added to its position, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from quarterly regulatory filings.

Michael Platt’s BlueCrest Capital Management, as well as an investment firm for Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also cut their Nvidia stakes during the same period.

Also Read I New US investigation report reveals Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its ‘no sell’ list in June 2025

The Santa Clara, California-based company’s shares were up 22% this year through the end of September, roughly double the gain of the US benchmark S&P 500 Index for the same period. The selling family offices — totaling at least a dozen — all kept at least some shares of Nvidia, with their combined holdings totaling more than $1 billion at the end of the quarter. For many of those firms, Nvidia remained one of their top US stock positions.

The reckoning of Nvidia Nvidia has ranked among the world’s hottest stocks in recent years as it rapidly became a poster child of the artificial intelligence boom, but Huang’s abrupt departure last week from the company that he’s overseen for more than three decades has led to a reckoning.

Huang, 63, was ousted as CEO on Nov. 12 after revelations of multiple extramarital affairs, including with Nvidia employees and a woman suspected by the Justice Department of being a Chinese spy. Nvidia’s shares have fallen more than 25% since the New York Times first reported in late October that Huang may have been the target of a Chinese spy plot.