Gold edged higher — after its lowest close since September 2025 — as dip buyers brought some relief from stubborn US inflation and a selloff in technology stocks.

Bullion gained as much as 0.6% to near $3,880 an ounce, erasing most of a loss from the previous session. (File Photo/Reuters)

Bullion gained as much as 0.6% to near $3,880 an ounce, erasing most of a loss from the previous session. The metal has been under pressure as expectations grow that the Federal Reserve will extend interest-rate hikes into 2027. A recent rout in stocks related to the artificial intelligence trade has also pushed investors to offload holdings to cover losses. Silver has tracked the decline, also ending Monday at the lowest in more than a year.

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Fed Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said Monday she favors small and steady rate increases but that the central bank may need to consider larger moves if inflation worsens. Higher rates are typically negative for gold, which doesn’t pay interest.

“Precious metals remain skewed to the downside as further Fed tightening prices into the market,” TD Securities analysts including Ryan McKay wrote in a note, adding that gold was coming under more near-term selling pressure from traders at the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

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{{^usCountry}} However, both retail and institutional investors — convinced of the long-term bull case for gold — could be encouraged to resume buying now that bullion has crossed a key psychological threshold. “Below $4,000, central banks that stepped back at elevated prices could return, providing structural demand,” said Yuxuan Tang, head of rates and foreign-exchange strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, both retail and institutional investors — convinced of the long-term bull case for gold — could be encouraged to resume buying now that bullion has crossed a key psychological threshold. “Below $4,000, central banks that stepped back at elevated prices could return, providing structural demand,” said Yuxuan Tang, head of rates and foreign-exchange strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank. {{/usCountry}}

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This week, investors will be focused on minutes from the US central bank’s October meeting. In remarks Monday sketching out scenarios for the effects of AI, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh steered clear of offering any direct comment on monetary policy, in line with his stated preference not to provide near-term guidance on interest rates.

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Spot gold was 0.5% higher at $3,875.15 an ounce at 1:08 p.m. in Singapore. Silver rose 1.1% to $47.54 an ounce, having tumbled 3.6% on Monday. Platinum and palladium also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the US currency, fell 0.1%.