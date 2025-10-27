Gold-Silver rates in India today: MCX gold, silver prices fall—check city-wise rates

Gold prices in India fell today, after posting its biggest weekly drop since mid- August, as the progress on a US-China trade deal and a stronger dollar sapped safe-haven demand. The gold and silver prices in India are essentially tracking global cues. (Representative image/Unsplash)

The MCX gold rate fell as much as 1.31% to ₹1,21,822 per 10 gm even as the MCX silver rate declined 3.09% to ₹1,42,910 per kg, according to data from the website of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India.

The gold and silver prices in India are essentially tracking global cues.

Spot gold prices declined as much as 1.3% to near $4,058 an ounce, after losing 3.3% last week. Silver also declined, extending last week’s drop of 6.3%. The Bloomberg Dollar Index slipped 0.1%, while platinum and palladium edged higher.

Earlier, the United States and China signalled they were nearing completion of a sweeping trade deal as US President Donald Trump visits Asia for a series of diplomatic engagements. An agreement may ease some of the economic risk and geopolitical tensions that have bolstered the precious metal.

A blistering rally that propelled gold to a record high just above $4,380 an ounce last Monday has since gone into reverse on signs the metal had become overbought. Bullion is still up about 55% this year though.