Gold prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday to their lowest level in over a year, as a firmer dollar and expectations of higher US interest rates weighed, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting for clues on the policy outlook. Gold bars and coins. Spot gold fell 1.4% to $3,796.37 an ounce on Wednesday, its lowest level in over a year. (Bloomberg/Representative image)

Spot gold was down 1.4% at $3,796.37 per ounce, as of 0242 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since September 2025.

US gold futures for December delivery dropped 1.7% to $3,799.30.

"The bearish movement in gold prices have been primarily driven by sentiment and technicality, with hawkish reaffirmation from Fed officials and a push up in the US Treasury yields in turn leading to a firmer US dollar," said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Also Read: Gold prices fall to one-week low as strong dollar, Fed rate hike bets weigh

The dollar held steady near a 19-month high, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers overseas.

Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said on Tuesday the US central bank will likely need to raise rates again to lean against inflationary pressures, but he pushed back against the idea the Fed needs to shift to a more aggressive path of action.

Markets see a 95.7% chance of a 25-basis-point US rate hike in December, while the probability of a larger 50-basis-point move is priced at 4.3%, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, reducing its appeal to investors.

Also Read: Gold rises over 1% as softer oil prices ease inflation worries

"Gold is again being treated as a liquidity asset, with positions cut to cover volatility and free up capital elsewhere in the market," Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said in a note.

Investors now await the minutes of the Fed's October 27-28 Federal Open Market Committee meeting, due at 1900 GMT.

Among other metals, spot silver slipped 2.9% to $46.01 per ounce, platinum dropped 1.3% to $1,410.64 and palladium slid 1.9% to $952.04.