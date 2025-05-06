Google launches film, TV production initiative amid cost struggles in Hollywood: Report

Alphabet-owned Google has launched a new film and TV production initiative to scout for potential projects to fund or co-produce amid challenges of rising production costs, Business Insider reported on Monday. Google's initiative is expected to help the Hollywood grappling with higher production costs following the 2023 strike by actors and writers and Trump's latest tariff move.(REUTERS)

Google's “100 Zeros” initiative will be a multi-year partnership with Range Media Partners, a talent firm and production company known for projects like “A Complete Unknown” and “Longlegs.”

Through the initiative, Google is looking to increase the adoption of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and spatial computing tools to blend the physical and virtual worlds, the report said.

“100 Zeros” backed the marketing of indie horror film “Cuckoo” as it was also one of the co-producers of the last year's project.

Google's initiative is expected to help the Hollywood grappling with higher production costs following the 2023 strike by actors and writers. US President Donald Trump's announcement of 100% tariff on foreign made films is also expected to disrupt the industry.

Two films, "Sweetwater" and “LUCID”, are expected to release later this year as the result of the search engine giant's partnership with Range Media. The deal will result in the two companies working over the next 18 months to commission films about AI, the report said.

Google's products like the Gemini AI is expected to benefit using the cultural appeal of Hollywood films and gain a chance to compete with rivals like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

According to the report, the companies are not looking at YouTube as a primary distribution platform for 100 Zeros' work and instead are looking to sell to traditional studios and streaming platforms like Netflix.

“YouTube Originals” was Google's venture into original programming in 2016. The project was shuttered in 2022 as it pivoted back to its core focus on user-generated videos and focused on its TikTok-style short-form offering, Shorts.