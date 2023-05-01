Home / Business / GST collection hits highest-ever monthly record in April, reaches 1.87 lakh crore

GST collection hits highest-ever monthly record in April, reaches 1.87 lakh crore

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
May 01, 2023 06:40 PM IST

The gross GST revenue collected in April is ₹1,87,035 crore of which CGST is ₹38,440 crore, SGST is ₹47,412 crore, IGST is ₹89,158 crore.

GST collection grew by 12 per cent in April to 1.87 lakh crore, the highest monthly mop-up since the rollout of the indirect tax regime.

GST collection highest in April 2023.(MINT_PRINT)

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of April 2023 is 1,87,035 crore of which CGST is 38,440 crore, SGST is 47,412 crore, IGST is 89,158 crore (including 34,972 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is 12,025 crore, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The previous high collection of 1.68 lakh crore was in April last year.

"The revenues for the month of April 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year," the ministry said.

During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 16 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The total gross collection for the 2022-23 fiscal stood at 18.10 lakh crore, 22 per cent higher than the previous year.

