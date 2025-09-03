GST Council meeting to decide on rate cuts, rationalisation begins. What to expect

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to give shape to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for GST reforms, when she chairs the 58th GST Council meeting today and tomorrow. On the agenda are rate cuts for 175 items—from cars to soap and air-conditioners— as well as rationalisation of a four-tier system to two. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI)

What We Know So Far

The GST Council meeting brings together the union and state finance ministers for a singular agenda of GST reforms, including rate rationalisation, simpler compliance, and potential new compensation mechanisms. An officers’ meeting was held on Tuesday to lay the groundwork before the council meets.

A two-slab structure is being proposed—5% for essential goods and 18% for non-essentials— from four slabs of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% at present. An additional slab of 40% is likely for so-called “sin goods” like tobacco and cars priced ₹50 lakh and above.

The fitment panel has already approved moving to this two-tier structure.

Top 10 Items Likely To Get GST Rate Cuts

According to Reuters, India is planning to cut GST by at least 10 percentage points on nearly 175 items but there are a few revisions that the common man is looking forward to in particular.

GST on essential items—toothpaste, shampoo, talcum powder, soaps—are now likely to be in the 5% bracket from 18% earlier. GST on butter and cheese, as well as ready-to-eat foods (pickles, snacks, chutney, etc.) may also come down to 5% from 12% and 18% now.

Broadly, nearly all food and textile items will come under the 5% slab, in what can be seen as a boost to the likes of Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Godrej Consumer Ltd. and Nestle India Ltd.

What’s more interesting is the 18% slab, which will now include consumer electronics such as TVs, ACs, refrigerators and washing machines. These so-called white goods attracted 28% so far. Even the GST on cement will reduce to 18% from 28% at present.

GST On Auto

While small petrol cars of engine size up to 1,200 cc are likely to attract 18% GST from 28% at present, Reuters claims this benefit will be extended to small hybrid cars as well. That’s a big plus for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., and by extension Toyota India, but a small hiccup for electric car makers Tata Motors Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

That hiccup may become hard to swallow if the GST Council decides to increase the tax on ₹20-40 lakh electric cars to 18% from 5% at present, according to a Reuters report. An even higher tax is proposed for luxury electric cars by the likes of Tesla Inc. and BYD Co.

Additionally, the GST Council is likely to give in to a longstanding demand of the two-wheeler industry to reduce the GST rate to 18% from 28% at present. That’s an immediate boost for Hero MotoCorp Ltd. reeling under flagging sales of its commuter motorcycles.

But there’s a proviso. The GST Council may just choose to define what are luxury two-wheelers in India. According to people familiar with the matter, the GST Council is likely to propose 40% tax on two-wheelers with engine capacity higher than 350 cc. Bajaj Auto and Royal Enfield— the biggest players in the middleweight segment—have pushed back against such a move.

What GST Rationalisation May Look Like