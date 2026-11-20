Hong Kong stocks fell toward a grim milestone as an AI-led selloff spread to engulf even the more defensive corners of the market. The retreat was part of an Asia-wide selloff as the once-popular AI trade continued to unravel, fueled by concerns over the industry’s ability to quickly turn the revolutionary technology into profit. (Unsplash)

The Hang Seng Index fell as much as 2.2% on Friday, taking its decline from a Jan. 29 peak to 20% that defines a bear market. NetEase Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc were among the biggest drags.

The retreat was part of an Asia-wide selloff as the once-popular AI trade continued to unravel, fueled by concerns over the industry’s ability to quickly turn the revolutionary technology into profit. Also weighing on investor mood were the backdrop of a slowing Chinese economy, US curbs on chip exports and the prospect of further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

“The big internet names sold off after results and the AI trade has lost support globally,” said Kenneth Goh, director of private wealth management at UOB Kay Hian. “Hong Kong has heavy exposure to both.”

NetEase and Kuaishou Technology fell more than 12% each after disappointing third-quarter results. The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped as much as 4.2%, extending its losing streak to the eighth session.

HSI would become the latest major Chinese equity benchmark to enter a bear market that symbolizes entrenched investor pessimism. It has held up better than the other Chinese indexes thanks to its heavier weighting of defensive sectors such as banks.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index and MSCI China Index crossed the threshold in June amid weak consumer spending and fading confidence in e-commerce firms. The onshore CSI 300 Index followed suit in October.