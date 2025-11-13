How a Chinese AI Company Worked Around U.S. Rules to Access Nvidia’s Top Chips

JAKARTA, Indonesia—President Trump made clear earlier this month that he doesn’t want Nvidia selling its most advanced artificial-intelligence chips to China. Telecom provider Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison sells computing power from this data center in Jakarta.

But inside a tall, windowless building in Indonesia’s capital, about 2,300 of those chips are ready to do work for a Chinese AI company.

A Wall Street Journal investigation traced how a chain of deals across several countries got the chips inside the data center, which is wedged between a private school and an upscale apartment complex. A company that arranged the transaction is a subsidiary of a Chinese business on an American trade blacklist.

Despite American rules intended to stop China from accessing the tech industry’s most coveted hardware, there is no evidence to suggest the deals violated U.S. law.

Some former and current U.S. national-security officials say the U.S. should review deals such as the Jakarta one. Nvidia and other tech companies argue for fewer export controls, saying it is better to have the rest of the world hooked on American technology and financing American innovation.

The U.S. and China are in an arms race over AI, which can deliver military and economic advantages. America’s edge is that the world’s top AI chip company, Nvidia, is based in California. Since 2022, China has been barred from buying the most advanced U.S. semiconductors over national-security concerns.

Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, recently said Nvidia’s market share in China has fallen to zero from 95% owing to U.S. export restrictions. But Chinese companies and organizations still use Nvidia products.

Some bring the chips physically into China using middlemen. Another increasingly popular workaround, which has been employed in Australia and Malaysia, is renting computing power abroad and bringing data out of China and back—sometimes by packing suitcases with hard drives, the Journal has previously reported.

In the Indonesia case, the Journal was able to trace the chips from start to finish, including the specific entities involved. American technology is being made available to a Chinese company through these four steps.

1) Nvidia sells chips to a partly Chinese-owned business partner Nvidia sells many chips to partners that build servers for AI computing. One partner that makes these servers is Silicon Valley-based Aivres. Its parent is one-third-owned by Inspur, a Chinese tech company. In 2023, the U.S. government put Inspur on a national-security trade blacklist, saying it worked on military supercomputing.

Nvidia can’t do business with Inspur or some subsidiaries added to the blacklist this year. But the rules don’t cover U.S.-based subsidiaries such as Aivres, which has close ties to Nvidia and co-sponsored Nvidia’s most important corporate event this year.

2) The partner finds a buyer in Indonesia for servers with Nvidia chips In mid-2024, said people familiar with the matter, Aivres began negotiating a deal with the cloud-computing business of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, an Indonesian telecom provider. The Indonesian company bought 32 Nvidia GB200 server racks from Aivres for about $100 million, according to people familiar with the contract. Each server rack contains 72 of Nvidia’s leading-edge Blackwell chips.

At roughly 2,300 chips, the processing power is small compared with the tens or hundreds of thousands chips typically required to develop the most advanced AI systems.

Indosat is a joint venture between Qatari telecom company Ooredoo and Hong Kong-based conglomerate CK Hutchison.