How can central government pensioners change name of spouse in records?

ByHT News Desk
Nov 13, 2024 01:52 PM IST

New clarifications have been issued for the process of changing the name of the spouse in the pension records of retired government employees.

New clarifications have been issued regarding changing the spouse's name in pension records of retired government employees, The Financial Express reported citing a notification issued by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW).

This follows a previous October 2022 office memorandum of the department, which comes under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions(Representational Image/Pixabay)
This follows a previous October 2022 office memorandum of the department, which comes under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions(Representational Image/Pixabay)

This follows an October 2022 office memorandum of the department.

The report cited the department as saying there is currently no specific procedure in the CCS (Pension) Rules for making such changes to the spouse’s name after retirement.

The memorandum added that a Pension Payment Order (PPO) is issued based on the employee's service records maintained by the DoPT.

The service book is an important document for this process and all updates or corrections to a pensioner’s records must be in line with the service records, the report added.

Importantly, the memorandum emphasised that any discrepancies in the documents submitted by family pensioners should be addressed directly by the ministry to the concerned individual to ensure compliance with the original 1987 guidelines.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
