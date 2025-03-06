How can women get 2,500 aid per month from Delhi govt? Check steps, eligibility

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta is expected to launch the ‘Mahila Samriddhi Scheme’ on Saturday, March 8. Under the scheme, women will be given ₹2,500 in aid each month. The scheme is expected to be launched on Saturday, March 8.(X/@gupta_rekha)

Who is eligible to apply for the scheme?

Women who are residing in Delhi, whose family income is less than ₹3 lakh per year and who do not pay taxes, are eligible for the monthly scheme, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The women applying for the scheme should also not be government employees or be the recipients of financial aid under any other government schemes.

The age group for the scheme is between 18 to 60 years.

How to apply for Mahila Samriddhi Scheme?

The Delhi government is developing an online portal to assist women who wish to apply for the scheme providing ₹2,500 per month as financial aid.

The IT department is also developing a new software along with the portal which will help in verification of all forms and identification of eligible women.

The government has sought data from various departments for identifying beneficiaries.

What documents are needed for the scheme?

The exact details regarding the registration process for the scheme are unclear but the following documents may be required for the same:

Aadhaar card

Ration card

Address proof

Registered mobile number

The forms for the scheme are likely to be linked to the applicants' Aadhaar numbers. The form will have name, location, address and bank account linked with the Aadhaar card, along with details of family members.

“When a candidate fills in the details, the portal will verify and check if the candidate is eligible, if she is a taxpayer or is availing any government scheme such as widow pension and old age pension, and if any duplicate is found, the form will be rejected,” the report by The Indian Express added.

Ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections in Delhi, BJP had promised a scheme offering ₹2,500 monthly aid to women if it was voted to power. The party had promised to implement the scheme at its first cabinet meeting but postponed the launch.