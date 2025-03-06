Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mukesh Ambani, daughter Isha overseeing job, cost cuts at Reliance Retail to push valuation to $125 billion: Report

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Ashley Paul
Mar 06, 2025 08:30 AM IST

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani is on a mission to cut costs in an attempt to take Reliance Retail's valuation to $125 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is overhauling Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail unit of his sprawling business empire, in a bid to make the company reach $125 billion in valuation, Bloomberg reported.

The mission gains prominence as analysts recently pegged Reliance Retail's valuation at $50 billion. (PTI)
The mission gains prominence as analysts recently pegged Reliance Retail's valuation at $50 billion. (PTI)

Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, along with his daughter Isha Ambani, is overseeing cuts to jobs and costs, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg, asking not to be named. These efforts include, but are not limited to, limiting physical store expansion, reigning in marketing budgets, merging Reliance Brands with Reliance Retail and reviewing global brand partnerships.

The overhaul comes after brokerages estimated the company's valuation at $50 billion, which is half the amount at which it last raised money two years ago.

Also read: Government changes passport rules for Indians | What you need to look out for

Ambani recently acknowledged to investors that Reliance Retail had grown too big too quickly as a result of aggressive expansion across formats and geographies, according to Bloomberg.

The hiring of employees above a certain pay scale also now requires approval from the chairman’s office, the people added.

Also read: H-1B visa: US warns businesses against preferring migrant workers. Will Indians be impacted?

The overhaul of Reliance Retail will help the company tackle competition from Tata Group, Amazon and other quick commerce platforms. The firm is also betting on slimmer operations to help weather a broader consumption slowdown in the economy.

Reliance Retail is hoping for a valuation of $125 billion via an initial public offering (IPO). The fresh issue is expected to be a dilution of around 5% stake, which means early investors will get little room for an exit via the IPO.

Also read: What's new with the 8th pay commission? By how much can central government employee salaries get hiked?

Financiers from Qatar Investment Authority to General Atlantic collectively invested $8.24 billion between 2020 and 2023 for a 11.9% stake in the firm, according to an analysis by Stanford C. Bernstein.

Reliance Retail's financials

The company had recorded 2.73 lakh crore in revenue and 11,100 crore in profit in the financial year 2023-24. Reliance Retail had about 34 crore registered customers across over 19,100 stores and four applications as of December 31.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On