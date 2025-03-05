Government changes passport rules for Indians | What you need to look out for

The government has updated rules for Indian citizens who are willing to apply for a new or an updated passport. These changes affect different groups of people. Here are five updates to keep in mind before filing for a passport. Government will accept only birth certificate issued by municipal corporation or Registrar of Births and Deaths as valid proof of date of birth.(Representative Image)

Birth certificate

The only recognised proof of date of birth for people born on or after October 1, 2023, is a birth certificate issued by the municipal corporation, Registrar of Births and Deaths or any authority designated under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

For people born before October 1, 2023, the birth certificates issued by any of the authorities mentioned above are valid proof of date of birth. Additionally, transfer or school leaving certificate, PAN card, service record/pay pension order (for government employees only), driving license, election ID card and LIC policy bond are also valid proofs for them.

Residential address

The exact residential address, on which a citizen's passport is issued, will no longer be printed on the last page of the passport, which was the norm till now. Instead, a barcode will now be printed on the paper, which immigration officials will scan to retrieve information.

Colour-coding system

A colour-coding system is also being introduced to make it easier to identify the passports of different citizens. White passports will be issued for government officials and red passports will be issued for diplomats. Meanwhile, ordinary citizens will continue to be issued blue passports.

This system will make it easier for officials to identify passports.

Removal of parents' name

The names of the passport holders' parents, which are usually printed on the last page of each passport, will no longer be required. This change will prevent unnecessary disclosure of personal information. It will especially come in handy for divided households or passport holders with single parents.

Passport Seva Kendra expansion

Passport Seva Kendras, where the application and verification process for passport holders is carried out, will be expanded. New centres will be built to expand the number from 442 to 600 in the next five years.

All these changes will together ensure a more secure, efficient and seamless experience for passport applicants.