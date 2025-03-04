Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

H-1B visa: US warns businesses against preferring migrant workers. Will Indians be impacted?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2025 03:06 PM IST

A federal agency called the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) was tasked with investigating the matter and safeguarding jobs for US workers.

The Trump administration is looking to challenge what it calls illegal hiring preferences for foreign workers, especially when it comes to the H-1B visa programme, of which Indians are the largest beneficiaries.

The USCIS said that it has already started selecting the registrations for H-1B visa submitted earlier. (Representational Image)
The USCIS said that it has already started selecting the registrations for H-1B visa submitted earlier. (Representational Image)

As a result, a federal agency called the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) was tasked with investigating the matter and safeguarding jobs for US workers.

Also Read: Bombay HC stays special court FIR order against ex-Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch, 5 others

The committee warned businesses on February 19, 2025, against prioritising foreign workers over American candidates. Its acting chair, Andrea Lucas, said that national origin discrimination in hiring is widespread across multiple industries, according to a Business Standard report.

The agency has pledged to crack down on employers, staffing agencies, and other entities found to be doing this.

The H-1B visa, in particular, has come under scrutiny as it allows US companies to hire foreign professionals for fields that require a degree, such as technology, engineering, and medical sciences.

Critics of the visa have alleged that it is displacing American workers.

Also Read: Canada seeks court order to ensure Pornhub obtains consent for people featured on portal

According to the report, the EEOC then listed the reasons why companies may favour foreign workers. They are as follows:

Lower labour costs, which are sometimes achieved through wage loopholes or illegal payments.

A belief that foreign workers are easier to exploit due to them having limited knowledge of labour rights.

Perception that foreign workers have a stronger work ethic.

Customer or client preferences.

Also Read: What's new with the 8th pay commission? By how much can central government employee salaries get hiked?

A specific example would be a lawsuit against Meta Platforms, which alleges that the company systematically preferred visa holders over American candidates to cut costs.

Both the Trump and Biden administrations have introduced measures to tighten regulations around the H-1B system, by increasing the scrutiny of employers as well as by adjusting wage requirements.

Any changes to the visa programme would have major consequences for a large number of Indian professionals. Between October 2022 and September 2023, Indian nationals received 72.3 per cent of all visas issued, according to the report.

However, the report quoted Jidesh Kumar, managing partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, as saying that the US economy relies on H-1B visas to address skilled labour shortages, particularly in technology, engineering, and healthcare, where domestic supply is insufficient.

He added that tightening the programme could push global talent towards other destinations "like Canada or the UK, potentially undermining the US’s position as a leader in innovation and economic growth.”

Thus, Indian talent may be forced to look at other countries if the US overly tightens its H-1B visa regulations.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On