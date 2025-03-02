Passport rules change: Who will be affected? All you need to know

In a notification issued on February 24, the Ministry of External Affairs has amended rules related to submission of proof of date of birth for issuing of passports. The new rules have been notified in The Gazette of India.(HT)

The new rules dictate that for children born on or after October 1, 2023, the only valid proof of date of birth is a birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation or any other authority empowered under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

Proof of date of birth for people born before October 2023

According to the notification, for people born before October 2023, the permissible proofs of date of birth are as follows:

Birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation or any other authority empowered under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

Transfer or school leaving or matriculation certificate issued by the recognised school last attended or recognised educational board having the date of birth of the applicant.

Permanent Account Number Card issued by the Income Tax Department having the date of birth of the applicant.

Copy of an extract of the service record of the applicant or the pay pension order (both applicable only for government employees), duly attested or certified by the officer-in-charge of the administration of the concerned ministry of department of the applicant, having his date of birth.

Driving license issued by the Transport Department of the concerned state government, having the date of birth of the applicant.

Election photo ID card issued by the Election Commission of India containing date of birth of applicant.

Policy bond issued by Life Insurance Corporation of India or public companies having the date of birth of the holder of the insurance policy.

According to the notification, no other changes have been made to the passport rules by the government.

Applicants willing to apply for a new passport or renew their old passport can visit this website for more information.