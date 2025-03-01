Akash Ambani reveals Mukesh Ambani’s unmatched commitment to work: 'He still clears every email till 2 am'

Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani recently shared insights into his biggest inspiration—his father, Mukesh Ambani—while speaking at Mumbai Tech Week. In a conversation with Harsh Jain, CEO of Dream Sports, he expressed how growing up in a close-knit family has shaped his values and ambitions. Akash Ambani praised Mukesh Ambani's work ethic, revealing he clears every email till 2 am.(PTI)

"The biggest inspiration, without a doubt, is the family we've grown up with," Akash Ambani said. "We've all lived under one roof for 32 years, and inspiration is never too far, especially from both my parents."

Mukesh Ambani’s dedication to work

Akash Ambani highlighted his father’s extraordinary work ethic, revealing that Mukesh Ambani clears every email until 2 am, even after four decades in the industry.

"Till date my father clears each and every email that is sent to him, and he does it till 2 am at night, and he's working for the fourth decade of his working life. And that's where the inspiration really comes from," he added.

Nita Ambani’s Eye for Detail

Speaking about his mother, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani acknowledged her unique approach to passion and dedication.

"My mom, very, very similarly, like she will be staring at the same thing we share of joint passion for cricket, and we're watching the same TV, but the small little details that she notices is something that you can draw inspiration out of. And I think out of and above everything is that dedication is the biggest inspiration for everyone around us who have grown up around them. And that's really why we can say that the biggest inspiration is because we can tell all of the small nuance things that make the difference.," he shared.

Beyond a 12-hour workday

During a rapid-fire round, Akash Ambani was asked if he would prefer working from 8 am to 5 pm or 5 pm to 8 am. The Jio Chairman responded that his work extends well beyond 12 hours and expressed gratitude to his wife, Shloka Mehta, for being supportive of his demanding schedule.

Akash Ambani attended the event at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai alongside his wife and twin sister, Isha Ambani,