‘Date night with Shloka or gaming night with the boys?’ Akash Ambani’s witty reply draws chuckles from audience

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, while speaking with Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain, answered a cheeky question that amused people. When asked what he would choose between a night with Shloka and playing with "the boys," the Ambani scion responded with a witty answer that left people laughing out loud. Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta while attending a wedding in Mumbai. (Ashutosh Rai)

“Date night with Shloka or gaming night with the boys?” Jain asks Ambani during a rapid-fire round at the end of the session. The chairman replies, “The aspiration is for a gaming night with Shloka,” drawing chuckles from the audience.

During his conversation with Jain, Ambani discussed a wide range of topics. He shared his views on work-life balance, adding that both work and family are his biggest priorities. He further reminded the audience that an individual's priorities change as they grow old.

He also discussed the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the job market and said that this technological shift will be the driving force behind India's economic growth.

“In my view, AI is the engine that will empower India to grow at 10 percent or double-digit growth numbers for the foreseeable future,” he stated. “We need to continue investing in AI infrastructure and data centers that can scale to serve millions of users. At Jio, we are already doing that,” he added.

"I think we need to start talking about India first. Innovations that we have done at world class standards. The fact today that we're exporting our UPI solution to other countries speaks volumes," he said.

Akash Ambani attended the event at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai along with his wife, Shloka Mehta, and his twin sister, Isha Ambani.