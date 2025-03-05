Shark Tank's Vineeta Singh shares how a Mumbai fruit stall helped in her store’s success: ‘Sales exploded’

SUGAR Cosmetics CEO and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh was initially worried about street stalls blocking the visibility of her company's Colaba Causeway store in Mumbai. Vineeta Singh was initially worried about street stalls blocking the visibility of her company's Colaba Causeway store in Mumbai.(Vineeta Singh/LinkedIn)

However, she later found out that one of these same stalls was in many ways responsible for the store's success. Singh noticed that the Colaba store's business suddenly started picking up last month.

“Last 12 months we started seeing this store sales explode and were also tracking lots of 1 lakh+ bills, so I went to find out what's going on!” she wrote on LinkedIn.

This was because the “fastest growing cohort of customers in Colaba is Arab women who visit Mumbai for medical tourism,” Singh wrote in a post on LinkedIn, adding that they “love Indian makeup because they also have warm undertones like us and they need products that suit hot weather.”

These same women used to buy local fruits at a stall in front of her shop run by a father-son duo who had been asking them in Arabic if they wanted “Kahaal Al Hindi” which means Indian kajals.

As a result, the women used to come in and try the makeup, and “eventually shop 15-20 pieces each of all the colours they like as they don’t expect to return.”

However, this is not one-sided. When there aren't any customers at the fruit stall run by Suraj and his father, they get invited for tea in the AC at the SUGAR store where an employee named Megha learns some Arabic too from them, which she uses to remind their Arab customers to shop some authentic Indian fruits from the stall as they leave.

Singh concluded her post, stating that “India is truly a land of entrepreneurs” and that “it is the people that make the biggest difference - and sometimes people who don’t even belong to the system.”