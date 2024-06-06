 How much Nvidia grew in 6 months? Equal to Amazon's market cap. A look at the numbers - Hindustan Times
How much Nvidia grew in 6 months? Equal to Amazon's market cap. A look at the numbers

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 06, 2024 02:32 PM IST

Nvidia’s AI chips and data centres grew it into the world’s second most valuable company

Nvidia has reached a market capitalization of 3.011 trillion USD (Rs.251.3 lakh crore), adding nearly the equivalent of Amazon’s entire market cap, which stands at 1.886 trillion USD (Rs.157.4 lakh crore), in less than half a year, Business Today reported.

NVIDIA HGX AI Supercomputer on display during the annual Foxconn Tech Day in Taipei, Taiwan.(Reuters)
NVIDIA HGX AI Supercomputer on display during the annual Foxconn Tech Day in Taipei, Taiwan.(Reuters)

The semiconductor giant has also surpassed Apple to become the world’s second most valuable company behind Microsoft, which is close to 3.15 trillion USD (Rs.262.9 lakh crore).

The company's rapid growth is driven by its AI chips, crucial for tasks such as AI training and inferencing, which significantly boosted Nvidia’s revenue. Nvidia also offers a wide range of products and services specifically for AI projects, making it a leader in the AI ecosystem.

Nvidia has two new platforms which could disrupt the computing world, including the Blackwell platform, which promises to enable real-time generative AI on trillion-parameter large language models with up to 25 times less cost and energy consumption compared to its predecessor, and the Rubin platform, which includes new GPUs and a central processor named 'Vera', according to the article.

Another of Nvidia’s key contributors is its data centre revenue, which has surpassed its video game revenue. The company is also expanding into new areas such as deep learning and autonomous vehicles.

News / Business / How much Nvidia grew in 6 months? Equal to Amazon's market cap. A look at the numbers
