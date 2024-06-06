Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang signs fan’s chest at tech expo, asks her 'Are you sure'. Watch viral video

A video of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang signing a female fan’s chest at a tech expo has taken over social media. In the footage, he confirms if it is a good idea before agreeing to the fan’s request and signing across her chest. The video has created a frenzy among social media users. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang signing a fan's chest at a tech show has created a frenzy. (AFP)

Visuals of the moments are being shared across various social media platforms. Just like this video on Threads, shared with the caption, “I have a video here”. The clip shows Huang dressed in his iconic black jacket and surrounded by fans. A woman in a white dress is seen standing in front of her. The CEO looks at her and asks, “Are you sure?” He then repeats, “Is this a good idea?”. With confirmation from her, he goes on to comply with the woman’s unusual autograph request.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the woman later shared her picture with Jensen Huang on Instagram and expressed her reactions to the moment. “Adrenaline rush today. My wish was fulfilled! I shook hands with the ‘AI Godfather’, and he also signed my phone case and clothes. Hoping for great fortune this year!” she wrote.

How did people react?

Huang singing the woman’s chest has sparked mixed reactions among social media users, reported SCMP. While some considered it light-hearted, others said he should have refused the unusual autograph request.

“I bet this top could sell for US$500,000,” a social media user wrote.

Another added, “Huang is fulfilling a fan’s wish, I see no problem with it.”

A third argued, “He should have refused the woman’s request. It is somewhat disrespectful.”

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was seen giving the autograph while attending the Computex 2024 trade show in Taipei on June 4, reported the outlet, citing Taiwan newspaper China Times. The show spotlights the latest innovations and technological advancements. Huang spoke at a conference on the show about the robot revolution and Nvidia's next-generation chip.