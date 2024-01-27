 Lionel Messi signs a fan's jersey in traffic, viral video makes netizens happy | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Lionel Messi signs a fan's jersey in traffic, viral video makes netizens happy

Lionel Messi signs a fan's jersey in traffic, viral video makes netizens happy

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 27, 2024 05:31 PM IST

Fans took to X and wrote ‘GOAT’ to share their reactions to a video of Lionel Messi signing a jersey while in the middle of traffic.

A video of legendary footballer Lionel Messi is going viral on social media. The clip shows him signing a fan’s jersey and that too while stuck in traffic. The video didn’t just go viral but has also prompted people to say how Messi is a ‘GOAT’.

The image shows Lionel Messi signing a fan’s journey while in traffic. (X/@M10GOAT)
The image shows Lionel Messi signing a fan’s journey while in traffic. (X/@M10GOAT)

“Messi signed a fan’s jersey in the middle of traffic,” reads the caption posted along with the video on X. The video shows a man throwing a jersey inside Messi’s car. The footballer picks up a pen and carefully gives his autograph. What is incredible to watch is him doing so while portraying a smile on his face. He then gives the jersey back to the fan and drives away. The video ends with a closeup of the autographed garment.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also Read: MS Dhoni cleans a fan's bike with his shirt before signing it. Watch

Take a look at this video of Lionel Messi:

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral with over 12 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this video?

“I wouldn’t stop telling my grandkids this story,” posted an X user. “I don’t even watch soccer, but Messi is now my GOAT for this,” shared another.

Also Read: IPS Manoj Sharma shares fan-made sketch of him with 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey

“Messi looked like he was worried he wouldn't be able to get this done in time,” added a third. “Just GOAT doing GOAT things,” joined a fourth. “Wow, that's the dedication to the fans! Messi never misses an opportunity to make someone's day,” wrote a fifth.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On