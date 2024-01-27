Lionel Messi signs a fan's jersey in traffic, viral video makes netizens happy

A video of legendary footballer Lionel Messi is going viral on social media. The clip shows him signing a fan’s jersey and that too while stuck in traffic. The video didn’t just go viral but has also prompted people to say how Messi is a ‘GOAT’. The image shows Lionel Messi signing a fan’s journey while in traffic. (X/@M10GOAT)

“Messi signed a fan’s jersey in the middle of traffic,” reads the caption posted along with the video on X. The video shows a man throwing a jersey inside Messi’s car. The footballer picks up a pen and carefully gives his autograph. What is incredible to watch is him doing so while portraying a smile on his face. He then gives the jersey back to the fan and drives away. The video ends with a closeup of the autographed garment.

Take a look at this video of Lionel Messi:

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral with over 12 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has prompted people to post varied comments.

What did X users say about this video?

“I wouldn’t stop telling my grandkids this story,” posted an X user. “I don’t even watch soccer, but Messi is now my GOAT for this,” shared another.

“Messi looked like he was worried he wouldn't be able to get this done in time,” added a third. “Just GOAT doing GOAT things,” joined a fourth. “Wow, that's the dedication to the fans! Messi never misses an opportunity to make someone's day,” wrote a fifth.