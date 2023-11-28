close_game
close_game
News / Trending / MS Dhoni cleans a fan's bike with his shirt before signing it. Watch

MS Dhoni cleans a fan's bike with his shirt before signing it. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 28, 2023 01:26 PM IST

After wiping the bike and signing it, MS Dhoni also tests it. Watch the video here.

A heartwarming scene between former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni and a fan has gone viral on social media. The video shows how Dhoni wiped a bike with his T-shirt before signing it. This gesture has tugged at the heartstrings of many.

Snapshot of MS Dhoni signing the bike. (Instagram/@Sumeet Kumar Bajaj )
Snapshot of MS Dhoni signing the bike. (Instagram/@Sumeet Kumar Bajaj )

"MS Dhoni sir delights Prakash brother by giving autograph on his Triumph Rocket 3R," wrote Sumeet Kumar Bajaj as he shared the video. The clip opens to show Dhoni figuring out where he should give his signature on the bike. Just before he signs it, he cleans it with his T-shirt. Further, he can also be seen sitting on the bike and revving it. (Also Read: Sakshi Singh shares adorable photo with MS Dhoni, fans call it ‘pic of the day’)

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Take a look at the video here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being uploaded, it has gained more than 14 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, "The smile and excitement he gets after listening to the bikes' sound."

A second shared, "That's a man who loves a bike truly. Whether it's his or not. See how he cleans it with his t-shirt."

A third added, "Wiping the place by his t-shirt shows the love for bikes he has. Once we start loving bikes then there is no way to go back."

"The fact that MSD owns so many bikes but still behaves like a child who got the new toy is joyful to watch," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "The way he smiled after revving the bike, my heart melted!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out