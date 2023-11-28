MS Dhoni cleans a fan's bike with his shirt before signing it. Watch

A heartwarming scene between former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni and a fan has gone viral on social media. The video shows how Dhoni wiped a bike with his T-shirt before signing it. This gesture has tugged at the heartstrings of many. Snapshot of MS Dhoni signing the bike. (Instagram/@Sumeet Kumar Bajaj )

"MS Dhoni sir delights Prakash brother by giving autograph on his Triumph Rocket 3R," wrote Sumeet Kumar Bajaj as he shared the video. The clip opens to show Dhoni figuring out where he should give his signature on the bike. Just before he signs it, he cleans it with his T-shirt. Further, he can also be seen sitting on the bike and revving it. (Also Read: Sakshi Singh shares adorable photo with MS Dhoni, fans call it ‘pic of the day’)

Take a look at the video here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being uploaded, it has gained more than 14 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, "The smile and excitement he gets after listening to the bikes' sound."

A second shared, "That's a man who loves a bike truly. Whether it's his or not. See how he cleans it with his t-shirt."

A third added, "Wiping the place by his t-shirt shows the love for bikes he has. Once we start loving bikes then there is no way to go back."

"The fact that MSD owns so many bikes but still behaves like a child who got the new toy is joyful to watch," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "The way he smiled after revving the bike, my heart melted!"